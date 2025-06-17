Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

Bumrah said adapting from the high-speed T20 format to the grind of Test cricket demands careful workload planning

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead, has opened up about the physical and mental toll of being a fast bowler in modern cricket, especially in the demanding Test format. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of India’s five-Test series in England, Bumrah spoke about managing workloads, the challenges of leading an attack, and his views on leadership in a transitioning Indian side.
 
With several senior players having retired recently and a new generation stepping in, Bumrah’s insights reflect a pragmatic, long-term view. He said bowlers can't hide behind the bat and must be smart about preserving their bodies to ensure longevity. “I still want to play for a long time,” he said, stressing the importance of workload management and smarter choices. 
 

Transitioning from T20 to Tests

Bumrah said adapting from the high-speed T20 format to the grind of Test cricket demands careful workload planning. During the IPL, he coordinated with trainers and physios to gradually increase bowling volume. "We don't just bowl four overs in IPL; we build it up with six to eight and warm-up overs,” he said, adding that this routine helps avoid sudden spikes in physical strain.

A young dressing room

Reflecting on the current Test squad, Bumrah called it a fresh, youthful group with a “fearless vibe.” Having gone from being one of the youngest to among the seniors, he said he has enjoyed sharing his experiences, especially with the Duke's ball and changing English conditions.
 
On new skipper Shubman Gill, Bumrah stated that his role would be one of quiet support. “I want him to lead freely,” he said, adding that he will step in with suggestions only when required.

Leadership and the captaincy call

Bumrah also revealed that he opted out of being considered for Test captaincy due to fitness considerations. While the BCCI had him in mind for the role, Bumrah said he stepped back after consulting medical experts about his back issues. “It wasn’t fair to play only a few matches in a five-Test series and still lead,” he said, adding that contributing as a senior player matters more to him than a title.

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

