ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Pitch report for final day of play at Lord's

When the pitch for the third Test between India and England was finally unveiled before the toss on Day 1, the absence of grass made everyone suspect that it would be yet another batting fest in the series. But five days later, things couldn’t be more in contrast. Although both teams did make 387 in the first innings, they took over 100 overs to reach that mark. The wicket became even trickier by the time the second innings came around. Before India were reduced to 58 for 4 by the end of Day 4, England were bundled out for just 192 earlier in the day.
Both teams are desperate to win the match and go 2-1 up in the series. And with India needing just 135 runs to win and England needing only six wickets, the final say of the match depends heavily on how the pitch will behave on the final day of play.
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Pitch report for Day 5
In the first three days of the match, the wicket was helping pacers a lot, as Indian and English pacers both took nine wickets each in the first innings. But as seen on Day 4, the wicket is now assisting spinners as well, and Washington Sundar’s spell of 4 for 22 is proof of that.
After four days of intense gameplay, the wicket at Lord’s is expected to have cracks around the batting crease, resulting in uneven bounce. India will ask for the heavy roller to settle the wicket, but it is unlikely that it will hold its shape after the drinks interval in the first session. The cracks are expected to come into play by the second hour. And despite India needing a modest total to win, if they leave too many runs for the lower order, England will have every opportunity to sneak a win today.
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Weather report for Day 5
London will experience partly sunny and breezy weather throughout the day, with warm conditions and a high of 26°C. The evening is expected to remain calm and pleasant. As night falls, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to a comfortable low of 15°C.