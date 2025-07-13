Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

A win for Sri Lanka in the second T20I will mean they will have series wins across all three formats in the tour

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After an emphatic 7-wicket win in the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will aim to seal the three-match T20I series with a win when the two sides take the field today at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the second T20I of the three-match series.
 
Bangladesh toured Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. So far, Sri Lanka have registered a 1-0 win in the Test series and a 2-1 win in the ODI series, which means a win on Sunday for them will complete a clean sweep of series wins against Bangladesh in all formats on this tour. 
 
 
However, Bangladesh will leave no stone unturned to keep the series alive at least till the third match, set to take place in Colombo on July 16. To do that, they need their batters to step up, as so far, except in the first Test and the second ODI, they have failed to even post a par total on the board, with the home side continuing to walk away with win after win.
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11 Today 

Also Read

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

ICC WTC 2025–27 points table

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

ICC WTC 2025-27 Full Match Schedule

ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as new ODI captain for one year

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in T20Is
  • Total matches played: 17
  • Sri Lanka won: 11
  • Bangladesh won: 6
  • No result: 0
Squads of Both Teams 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Eshan Malinga
 
Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When does the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match take place? 
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh for the 2nd T20I on July 13.
 
What is the venue of the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match? 
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
 
At what time will the live toss for the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I take place? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live toss will occur at 6:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the SL vs BAN 2nd T20 match begin? 
The live match time for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I is 7 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match in Dunedin? 
SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match.
 

More From This Section

KL Rahul

KL Rahul backs Gill after Crawley spat at Lords, says emotions are natural

Tim Southee

Tim Southee takes dig at Gill's massage after altercation with Crawley

India tour of England 2025: When Gill sledged Crawley on Day 3 of Lords Test

Michael Vaughan defends Crawley's delay tactics, says India can't object

England vs India 3rd Test at Lords: All you need to know about Gill vs Crawley fight

Gill vs Crawley fight video: What transpired & who said what | ENG vs IND

WI vs AUS 3rd Test

WI vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11, live match time (IST) and live streaming

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon