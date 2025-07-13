ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's?

The third Test between India and England at Lord’s cricket ground has reached its final stages as the home team have set a target of 193 runs for India to win the third Test of the 5-match series. If Shubman Gill and company successfully chase this total, it will be India’s highest and only the second successful chase at the venue.
What is the highest successful run-chase at Lord's cricket ground? The highest successful chase at this venue came back in 1984, when West Indies chased down the 344-run target set by England. The home team England is at second spot for their 282-run chase against New Zealand in 2004.
So far at Lord’s, on 40 instances has a team chasing won the match out of 147 Test matches played at the 'Home of cricket', and on only 8 instances has a target of 150-plus been successfully chased by any team.
Full list of successful run chases at Lord's
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Opposition
|Start Date
|West Indies
|344/1
|Won
|v England
|28 Jun 1984
|England
|282/3
|Won
|v New Zealand
|20 May 2004
|South Africa
|282/5
|Won
|v Australia
|11 Jun 2025
|England
|279/5
|Won
|v New Zealand
|2 Jun 2022
|England
|218/3
|Won
|v New Zealand
|17 Jun 1965
|England
|193/5
|Won
|v West Indies
|17 May 2012
|England
|191/8
|Won
|v West Indies
|29 Jun 2000
|England
|163/2
|Won
|v Bangladesh
|27 May 2010
|Pakistan
|141/8
|Won
|v England
|18 Jun 1992
|England
|137/3
|Won
|v Australia
|21 Jul 1890
|India
|136/5
|Won
|v England
|5 Jun 1986
|Australia
|131/2
|Won
|v England
|11 Jun 1921
|Australia
|127/6
|Won
|v England
|27 Jun 1985
|Australia
|119/4
|Won
|v England
|22 Jun 1989
|England
|118/3
|Won
|v New Zealand
|24 Aug 1978
|England
|111/4
|Won
|v Australia
|22 Jun 1896
|England
|108/1
|Won
|v India
|27 Jun 1936
|England
|108/2
|Won
|v India
|18 Jun 1959
|England
|107/1
|Won
|v West Indies
|7 Sep 2017
|England
|100/2
|Won
|v West Indies
|24 Jun 1939
|England
|100/3
|Won
|v Sri Lanka
|25 Aug 1988
India’s only successful run chase at Lord’s
The Indian cricket team has won only one match at Lord’s while chasing, which came back in 1986. Kapil Dev, with 5 wickets, and Dilip Vengsarkar, with his 126 runs in the first innings, were India’s heroes in the match.
India’s highest successful run chase in England
India’s run chase record in England has not been great, as so far, on only three occasions while playing in England, India have successfully chased down a total in the fourth innings to win the match. Except for their win at Lord’s, the other two came at The Oval in 1971 and at Nottingham in 2007, where India successfully chased down the totals of 173 and 73 respectively to win the match.
- 174/6 vs England at The Oval, 1971
- 136/5 vs England at Lord’s, 1986
- 73/3 vs England at Trent Bridge, 2007
Lowest total defended at Lord’s in Tests
The lowest total ever defended at Lord’s came in 1888, when Australia, under the captaincy of opener Percy McDonnell, successfully defended a target of just 124 runs against England.
Lowest successfully defended totals at Lord’s
|Target
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|124
|Australia
|62
|England
|1888
|182
|England
|38
|Ireland
|2019
|183
|England
|111
|South Africa
|1955
|239
|England
|68
|New Zealand
|2013
|272
|India
|120
|England
|2021
|283
|Pakistan
|207
|England
|2016
|296
|England
|223
|West Indies
|1995
|309
|South Africa
|151
|England
|1935
|319
|India
|223
|England
|2014
|331
|England
|119
|South Africa
|2017