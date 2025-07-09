Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Will Atkinson, Archer make it to England's Playing 11?

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Will Atkinson, Archer make it to England's Playing 11?

Archer is likely to replace Chris Woakes in the Playing XI, and it would not be a surprise if the hosts opt for an all-pace attack at Lord's, where the pitch looks as green as it gets.

England vs India Playing 11 3rd Test

England vs India Playing 11 prediction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England will aim to take the lead in the five-match series when Ben Stokes’ men take the field against India in the third Test, starting July 10, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. To get the better of the Indian team—bolstered by the return of pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah—England may opt for changes in their bowling line-up.
 
There was some indication of England’s Playing XI for the third Test after Gus Atkinson was added to the squad on Tuesday.
 
The 27-year-old pacer returned to the England Test set-up after recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained during the victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May.
 
 
While Jofra Archer was included in the squad before the second Test, he did not feature in the playing XI at Edgbaston. It was widely understood that the team management was reluctant to disturb the winning combination.
 
However, after India piled up runs on a placid batting surface, England might consider bringing in either Archer or Atkinson for the third Test.

Also Read

Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes

Atherton slams Stokes' form, backs Archer-Atkinson for Lord's Test

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar

Sundar or Reddy: Whom will Bumrah replace in India XI for 3rd Test vs ENG?

Akash Deep

MCC on Root's wicket by Akash Deep: Back-foot No ball rule explained

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds

Bumrah will definitely return to India's 11 in Lord's: Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India scripts historic first-ever win at Edgbaston

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India scripts historic first-ever win at Edgbaston

 
Archer is likely to replace Chris Woakes in the Playing XI, and it would not be a surprise if the hosts opt for an all-pace attack at Lord’s, where the pitch looks as green as it gets.
 
In that case, Shoaib Bashir is expected to sit out.  England Playing 11 probables for third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brandon Carse, Josh Tounge/Shoaib Bashir. 

England squad for third Test vs India

  • Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain
  • Jofra Archer (Sussex)
  • Gus Atkinson (Surrey)
  • Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)
  • Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)
  • Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
  • Brydon Carse (Durham)
  • Sam Cook (Essex)
  • Zak Crawley (Kent)
  • Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)
  • Jamie Overton (Surrey)
  • Ollie Pope (Surrey)
  • Joe Root (Yorkshire)
  • Jamie Smith (Surrey)
  • Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)
  • Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

More From This Section

Virat Kohli at Wimbledon

Tennis players handle pressure that's comparable to IND-PAK games: Kohli

Kundal Matigimu

Zimbabwe pacer Matigimu punished for dangerous play against Proteas

Haris Rauf

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in Bangladesh

Image via Twitter

PCB raises central player salaries, domestic players see pay cuts

RCB

RCB reigns as most valuable IPL franchise after maiden win; Check full list

Topics : India vs England England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon