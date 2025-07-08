Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Zimbabwe pacer Matigimu punished for dangerous play against Proteas

Zimbabwe pacer Matigimu punished for dangerous play against Proteas

Matigimu breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Kundal Matigimu

Kundal Matigimu

Press Trust of India Bulawayo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zimbabwe pacer Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the opening day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa here.

The incident occurred during the 72nd over of South Africa's first innings, when Matigimu fielded a ball in his follow-through and threw it at batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, hitting him on the wrist at close range.

Matigimu breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

It pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," the ICC said in media release.

 

The pacer admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, and there was no formal hearing.

Also Read

PremiumShubman Gill

Meet Shubman Gill, from boy next door to cricket's new poster boy

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar

Sundar or Reddy: Whom will Bumrah replace in India XI for 3rd Test vs ENG?

Akash Deep

MCC on Root's wicket by Akash Deep: Back-foot No ball rule explained

Mulder

367 not out: When Mulder chose not to break great Brian Lara's Test record

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds

Bumrah will definitely return to India's 11 in Lord's: Shubman Gill

This was the Zimbabwean's first offence within a 24-month period.

South Africa are in complete control of the proceedings after skipper Wiaan Mulder made an unbeaten 367 in their first innings total of 626/5 declared.

Zimbabwe are staring at an innings defeat after being forced to follow-on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Haris Rauf

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in Bangladesh

Image via Twitter

PCB raises central player salaries, domestic players see pay cuts

RCB

RCB reigns as most valuable IPL franchise after maiden win; Check full list

Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Yash Dayal RCB

RCB star Yash Dayal booked for alleged sexual misconduct in Ghaziabad

Topics : Test Cricket South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon