Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

England's 362-run chase vs Australia in 2019 is the biggest successful chase at this venue in the 21st century

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill-led Team India, despite leading the game for almost the first four sessions, was dealt a fightback punch by England, as the first Test match of India’s 2025 tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, is still hanging in the balance with all three results still a possibility. India, in their second innings added 364 runs to the already six runs lead from the first innings which means England will now have to chase down 371 runs to win which will be their highest and overall second highest total at this venue. 
 
 
The highest successful run chase at this venue is under Australia’s name, who chased down a 404-run target set by England back in 1948. However, the highest successful run chase in the 21st century—and probably one of the most iconic chases in Test cricket—came at this very venue when, in the third Test of the Ashes series, Ben Stokes scored a majestic 135* to help England beat Australia by 1 wicket while chasing 362 runs. It is also the second-highest successful chase overall.
 
Team Score Result Opposition Start Date
Australia 404/3 Won v England 22-Jul-48
England 362/9 Won v Australia 22-Aug-19
West Indies 322/5 Won v England 25-Aug-17
England 315/4 Won v Australia 16-Aug-01
England 296/3 Won v New Zealand 23-Jun-22
England 254/7 Won v Australia 06-Jul-23
England 219/7 Won v Pakistan 26-Aug-82
England 186/5 Won v South Africa 13-Jul-29
Pakistan 180/7 Won v Australia 21-Jul-10
West Indies 131/2 Won v England 12-Jul-84
West Indies 129/1 Won v England 08-Jun-95
England 128/3 Won v India 05-Jun-52
England 126/4 Won v India 08-Jun-67
England 123/5 Won v Australia 13-Jun-85
Australia 111/3 Won v England 02-Jul-64
Australia 107/5 Won v England 22-Jul-38
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

