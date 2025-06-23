ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

Shubman Gill-led Team India, despite leading the game for almost the first four sessions, was dealt a fightback punch by England, as the first Test match of India’s 2025 tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, is still hanging in the balance with all three results still a possibility. India, in their second innings added 364 runs to the already six runs lead from the first innings which means England will now have to chase down 371 runs to win which will be their highest and overall second highest total at this venue.
The highest successful run chase at this venue is under Australia’s name, who chased down a 404-run target set by England back in 1948. However, the highest successful run chase in the 21st century—and probably one of the most iconic chases in Test cricket—came at this very venue when, in the third Test of the Ashes series, Ben Stokes scored a majestic 135* to help England beat Australia by 1 wicket while chasing 362 runs. It is also the second-highest successful chase overall.
Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests at Leeds
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Opposition
|Start Date
|Australia
|404/3
|Won
|v England
|22-Jul-48
|England
|362/9
|Won
|v Australia
|22-Aug-19
|West Indies
|322/5
|Won
|v England
|25-Aug-17
|England
|315/4
|Won
|v Australia
|16-Aug-01
|England
|296/3
|Won
|v New Zealand
|23-Jun-22
|England
|254/7
|Won
|v Australia
|06-Jul-23
|England
|219/7
|Won
|v Pakistan
|26-Aug-82
|England
|186/5
|Won
|v South Africa
|13-Jul-29
|Pakistan
|180/7
|Won
|v Australia
|21-Jul-10
|West Indies
|131/2
|Won
|v England
|12-Jul-84
|West Indies
|129/1
|Won
|v England
|08-Jun-95
|England
|128/3
|Won
|v India
|05-Jun-52
|England
|126/4
|Won
|v India
|08-Jun-67
|England
|123/5
|Won
|v Australia
|13-Jun-85
|Australia
|111/3
|Won
|v England
|02-Jul-64
|Australia
|107/5
|Won
|v England
|22-Jul-38