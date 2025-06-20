Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

With this, Sudharsan joins a rare and unfortunate group of Indian batters who were dismissed for a duck in their debut Test innings, all while batting in the top six.

Sai Sudharshan

Sai Sudharshan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Sudharsan was handed his maiden Test cap by Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley. However, his debut turned out to be one he'd quickly like to move past. Facing just four deliveries, Sudharsan was dismissed without scoring, caught down the leg side on the final ball before the lunch break.
 
The dismissal was a stark contrast to his outstanding form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he amassed 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Expectations were high for the young left-hander to carry that momentum into red-ball cricket, but he couldn’t make an impact in his first international outing.
 
 
With this, Sudharsan joins a rare and unfortunate group of Indian batters who were dismissed for a duck in their debut Test innings, all while batting in the top six. 
 
Indian batters dismissed for a duck in their first Test innings (Top 6):
Player Opponent Venue Year
GR Viswanath Australia Kanpur 1969
Kris Srikkanth England Mumbai 1981
Devang Gandhi New Zealand Mohali 1999
Vijay Bharadwaj New Zealand Mohali 1999
Sai Sudharsan England Leeds 2025

Also Read

ENG vs IND 1st Test

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal rebuild after two quick wickets

Abhimanyu Easwaran

ENG vs IND: Abhimanyu Easwaran overlooked, fans blame IPL favouritism

Tendulkar Anderson trophy

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Why fans are divided over IND-ENG series rename?

Team India

ENG vs IND: Why are India and England players wearing black armbands?

Sai Sudharsan makes India debut

England vs India Playing 11 for 1st Test: Sudharsan debuts, Nair returns; Shardul lone all-rounder

  Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  A shared 1st session in Headingley
 
Opting to bowl first didn’t work out well for Stokes, as the opening session saw both Indian openers regularly finding the boundary while also showing good discipline in leaving deliveries outside off stump. The pair looked comfortable at the crease, putting together a solid 50-run stand.
 
Stokes brought himself into the attack and delivered a few testing balls, nearly dismissing KL Rahul with a wide delivery outside off. However, it was Brydon Carse who finally provided the breakthrough for England, removing KL Rahul with a catch in the slips by Joe Root just before the lunch interval.
 
Debutant Sai Sudharsan came in at number three but couldn’t make an impact, falling for a duck after edging a delivery from Stokes down the leg side, making it 92/2 at lunch.

More From This Section

Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

India vs England 1st Test: Key stats at Headingley Stadium in Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds pitch report, highest score, Headingley stats

India vs England 1st Test: All you need to know

England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

ENG vs IND 1st test

ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

England cricket team

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

Topics : England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon