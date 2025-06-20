IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds pitch report, highest score, Headingley stats

A new captain. A bold coach. A team in flux. When India takes on England in the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy starting Friday at Headingley, Leeds, the series promises more than just cricket—it promises a turning point. Shubman Gill, just 25, steps into the leadership void left by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with a side that’s a blend of fresh legs and battle-scarred veterans. For Gill, it's not just a debut series as captain—it’s a baptism by fire against a side that has redefined Test batting under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
When the first ball is bowled at 3:30 PM IST today, all eyes will be on captain Gill, but for the Indian skipper, it will be a chance to start a new era in the longest format of cricket for India. Check India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates here
So, Business Standard looks at the key stats at Headingley Stadium and how the Leeds wicket is expected to behave over the course of five days.
India vs England 1st Test: Headingley, Leeds pitch report
As the first Test between India and England is set to get underway at Headingley, all eyes turn to a pitch known for its double life. What begins as a green seamer transforms—often dramatically—into a batting haven as the match wears on. But with the weather in Leeds throwing in an unpredictable twist, the conditions are set to play a decisive role.
Also Read
What to expect from the Headingley surface
Early gremlins: The pitch typically favours seamers up front. Among all English venues that have hosted five or more Tests since 2010, Headingley has the lowest collective batting average (27.48) in the first and second innings.
Late redemption for batters: The track tends to ease out, boasting the best collective batting average (33.65) in the third and fourth innings across major English Test grounds.
Toss tales: Bowl first, reap rewards
Six-Test streak: Teams bowling first have emerged victorious in each of the last six Tests at Headingley.
Chasing made easy: The last four matches at this venue have seen successful fourth-innings chases of 322, 359, 296, and 251—a rare feat in Test cricket, and a testament to the pitch flattening out.
But there’s a catch—The Leeds weather
Dry Spell Disruption? In the lead-up to the Test, Leeds has experienced unusually warm and dry conditions, raising the possibility that the pitch might break up more than usual.
Rain Lurks in the Forecast: Though the heat may alter the surface behaviour, rain is expected over the five days, potentially resetting the pitch’s traditional rhythm. Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
What is India highest score at Headingley, Leeds in Test cricket? India's highest team total in Leeds in 628-8 dec. India piled up over 600 runs in the first innings on August 22, 2002 and emerged victorious. What is England highest score at Headingley, Leeds in Test cricket? England's score of 570-7 dec is their highest team total in Leeds. England achieved their highest score in Leeds on May 25, 2007.
What is India's lowest score at Headingley Leeds in Test cricket history?
|Top 20 highest totals in Tests at England's Headingley Stadium in Leeds
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Australia
|653/4d
|193
|3.38
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|22 Jul 1993
|India
|628/8d
|180.1
|3.48
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|22 Aug 2002
|Australia
|601/7d
|178.3
|3.36
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jun 1989
|Australia
|584
|183.5
|3.17
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|20 Jul 1934
|England
|570/7d
|122.3
|4.65
|1
|v West Indies
|Leeds
|won
|25 May 2007
|Australia
|566
|168
|3.36
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|11 Jul 1930
|England
|550/4d
|183
|3
|1
|v India
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jun 1967
|England
|546/4d
|151
|3.61
|1
|v New Zealand
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jul 1965
|Pakistan
|538
|141.4
|3.79
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|4 Aug 2006
|South Africa
|538
|235.3
|2.28
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|26 Jul 1951
|England
|533
|125
|4.26
|2
|v Australia
|Leeds
|won
|13 Jun 1985
|England
|526
|133.1
|3.94
|2
|v New Zealand
|Leeds
|won
|3 Jun 2004
|South Africa
|522
|176.2
|2.96
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|18 Jul 2008
|England
|515
|123
|4.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|won
|4 Aug 2006
|India
|510
|209.2
|2.43
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|8 Jun 1967
|England
|505
|224.5
|2.24
|2
|v South Africa
|Leeds
|draw
|26 Jul 1951
|Australia
|501/9d
|123
|4.07
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|24 Jul 1997
|England
|501
|156.5
|3.19
|2
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|draw
|8 Aug 1996
|West Indies
|500/9d
|164
|3.04
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|4 Aug 1966
|South Africa
|500
|208.5
|2.39
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|21 Jul 1955
|Lowest totals in Tests at England's Headingley Stadium in Leeds
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|West Indies
|61
|26.2
|2.31
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|17 Aug 2000
|New Zealand
|67
|59.1
|1.13
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|3 Jul 1958
|England
|67
|27.5
|2.4
|2
|v Australia
|Leeds
|won
|22 Aug 2019
|South Africa
|75
|44.4
|1.67
|4
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|29 Jul 1907
|England
|76
|36.3
|2.08
|1
|v South Africa
|Leeds
|won
|29 Jul 1907
|India
|78
|40.4
|1.91
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|25 Aug 2021
|England
|87
|37.5
|2.29
|4
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|1 Jul 1909
|Australia
|88
|33.1
|2.65
|1
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|lost
|21 Jul 2010
|Sri Lanka
|91
|36.4
|2.48
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|19 May 2016
|England
|102
|45.1
|2.25
|2
|v India
|Leeds
|lost
|19 Jun 1986
|England
|102
|33.5
|3.01
|1
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|7 Aug 2009
|Australia
|103
|31.3
|3.26
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|11 Aug 1977
|South Africa
|110
|31.5
|3.45
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|29 Jul 1907
|Australia
|111
|36.1
|3.06
|4
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|16 Jul 1981
|Sri Lanka
|119
|35.3
|3.35
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|19 May 2016
|Australia
|120
|52.5
|2.27
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|6 Jul 1961
|England
|123
|50.5
|2.41
|3
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|22 Jul 1938
|England
|128
|63.3
|2.01
|4
|v India
|Leeds
|lost
|19 Jun 1986
|New Zealand
|129
|101.2
|1.27
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|3 Jul 1958
|Pakistan
|131
|65.1
|2.01
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|5 Jul 1962
Key stats to know during India vs England 1st Test in Leeds
- The last time India played at Headingley, they were skittled out for just 78 in their first innings—marking their third-lowest total in England. Interestingly, this ground also witnessed their second-highest Test total in the country: a commanding 628.
- Jasprit Bumrah is just five wickets away from becoming the first Indian to claim 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Among Asian bowlers, only Wasim Akram, with 146, has more.
- Joe Root, meanwhile, has scored 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08 with 10 centuries against India—more than any other batter in Test history. Yet, Bumrah has proved to be his frequent nemesis, dismissing him nine times in the format.
India’s haunting history in England
The record books don’t paint a pretty picture. In nine decades, only three Indian teams—those led by Ajit Wadekar (1971), Kapil Dev (1986), and Rahul Dravid (2007)—have returned from England with a Test series win. And now, Gill’s India must chase history without Kohli, the side’s red-ball torchbearer, who has stepped into Test cricket’s sunset.