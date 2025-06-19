Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

While England have already announced their Playing 11 for the 1st Test, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant informed \that Shubman Gill would bat at number 4

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new dawn in India's Test cricket is set to begin on Friday, when Shubman Gill will lead Team India against England for the first of the five-match series at Headingley in Leeds. While England have already announced their Playing 11 for the 1st Test, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant informed on Wednesday that Shubman Gill would bat at number 4, a spot vacant after Virat Kohli announced his retirement. Meanwhile, Pant will bat at number 5.
 
This opens the door for a lot more speculation on India's Playing 11, given it is still not clear who will take the much-important Number 3 spot.
 
 
With Leeds experiencing hot conditions, the Indian team management might bring in Kuldeep Yadav along with Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing 11.
 
India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah informed ahead of the India vs England Test series that he would certainly play the first game. Bumrah will be accompanied by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, or Arshdeep Singh.
 
A much clearer picture of India’s Playing 11 for the first Test against England is expected to emerge. 

India vs England Playing 11 prediction for first Test
 
India Playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran/Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
 
England Playing 11: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
 
England vs India head-to-head in Test series
 
Matches played: 136
India won: 35
England won: 51
Drawn: 50
 
Squads of both the teams
 
England squad: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue
 
India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.
 

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs England 1st Test take place?
  The first Test between India and England will begin on June 20.
 
What is the venue of the England vs India 1st Test?
  Leeds' Headingley stadium will host the ENG vs IND 1st Test match.
 
At what time will the India vs England 1st Test begin? 
India vs England 1st Test will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England 1st Test in India? 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs England 1st Test in India.
 
How can fans watch the IND vs ENG 1st Test in India? 
JioHotstar will live stream the India vs England 1st Test in India.

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

