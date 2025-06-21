Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

England pace bowler Mark Wood is optimistic about making a comeback in time for the fifth and final Test against India, scheduled to take place at The Oval starting July 31. The 35-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his left knee earlier this year.
Wood suffered a medial ligament injury during the ICC Champions Trophy and had to go under the knife in March. At the time, doctors estimated a recovery period of around four months. Despite the initial timeline, Wood is hopeful he will be fit to take part in the closing match of the ongoing series.
Mark Wood provides fitness update
Providing an update on his progress, Wood told BBC Test Match Special, "Rehab is going pretty well. I’ve just started bowling again, although very lightly, so I’m officially on the road to recovery now." He added that his focus remains on featuring in the last Test, acknowledging that any appearance before that would likely be premature.
“I’m still aiming to play a role in this series. That’s why I’m keeping a close eye on the matches—to understand the players I could be facing. Realistically, I’m targeting the final Test. It might not happen, but right now, that’s where my focus is,” he said.
Also Read
Wood admitted that the rehabilitation process had a slow start, which limited his early activity. However, things are now beginning to pick up, and he’s gradually building up his bowling workload. “The initial weeks were tough, as I couldn’t do much. But things are starting to speed up. I’ve started some bowling and hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m fully fit.”
Known for his express pace and ability to generate bounce, Wood’s potential return would be a significant boost for England, especially if the series reaches a decisive point heading into the final Test. While he remains cautious about rushing the process, the fast bowler is clearly determined to contribute before the series concludes.