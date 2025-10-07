ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Four-time champions England will look to continue their dominant start when they face Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. Both teams are entering the contest on the back of strong opening wins — England outclassed South Africa by 10 wickets, while Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by seven wickets.
England, led by Heather Knight, boast a star-studded line-up featuring Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone, giving them a clear edge in both experience and balance. Bangladesh, under Nigar Sultana’s leadership, have shown grit through emerging players like Rubya Haider and Nishita Akter Nishi, but they face a daunting challenge.
The Guwahati surface is expected to favour batters early before aiding spinners later. England’s spin strength could prove decisive as they aim to maintain their perfect record and tighten their grip on the group stage.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
