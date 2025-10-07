Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

The live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in England

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Four-time champions England will look to continue their dominant start when they face Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. Both teams are entering the contest on the back of strong opening wins — England outclassed South Africa by 10 wickets, while Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by seven wickets.
 
England, led by Heather Knight, boast a star-studded line-up featuring Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone, giving them a clear edge in both experience and balance. Bangladesh, under Nigar Sultana’s leadership, have shown grit through emerging players like Rubya Haider and Nishita Akter Nishi, but they face a daunting challenge.
 
 
The Guwahati surface is expected to favour batters early before aiding spinners later. England’s spin strength could prove decisive as they aim to maintain their perfect record and tighten their grip on the group stage. 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to Watch England vs Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the England vs Bangladesh match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
England will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 7? 
The match between England and Bangladesh will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The England vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

