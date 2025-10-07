Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

Pant will undergo a comprehensive fitness evaluation at the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester despite injury

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After nearly three months on the sidelines, Rishabh Pant is on the brink of returning to competitive cricket, with the explosive wicketkeeper-batter likely to feature in the second round of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy starting October 25. The Delhi cricketer, who fractured his right foot during the Old Trafford Test in July, has entered the final phase of rehabilitation and could soon resume red-ball action — a step that might pave his way back to the national Test side for the upcoming home series against South Africa beginning November 14. Sources close to the selection committee hinted that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already earmarked Pant as a potential inclusion, provided he clears his fitness assessment later this week. 
 

Fitness test at CoE to determine comeback

Pant will undergo a comprehensive fitness evaluation at the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. His recovery has reportedly gone as planned — his cast was removed more than three weeks ago, and he is now moving freely without discomfort. According to those aware of his progress, the southpaw has been focusing on mobility and strength-building drills while also spending quality time in the nets to sharpen his batting.

Delhi keeping fingers crossed

While Pant is keen to rejoin Delhi as soon as possible, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has indicated that he remains “slightly doubtful” for the opening-round fixture against Hyderabad from October 15. If cleared in time, he is expected to link up with the squad for the second round and could also take over the captaincy from Ayush Badoni, who will lead in his absence.

Return path to India Test team

Pant’s injury during the England series had forced India to rely on Dhruv Jurel and N. Jagadeesan as wicketkeeping options for the ongoing West Indies Tests. His potential return through domestic cricket is being seen as a crucial step towards reclaiming his spot in the Test squad. Selectors reportedly view the Ranji stint as an ideal proving ground before South Africa’s visit.

Focus on long-term fitness

The 27-year-old’s immediate target is to achieve full match fitness, with the white-ball tour of Australia ruled out earlier due to the absence of a “return-to-play” certificate. Team sources believe the Ranji games will help him regain rhythm behind the stumps and rebuild his batting confidence after a lengthy lay-off.
 
With the selectors and Delhi team management both optimistic, Pant’s anticipated return could mark the beginning of another chapter in his eventful cricketing journey.

Topics : Rishabh Pant Cricket News Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

