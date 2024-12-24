Business Standard

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of cricket for 3 months with injury

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Ben Stokes

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of cricket for at least three months because of a torn left hamstring.

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

He was injured a week ago during the third test loss to New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old allrounder had already been left out of England's squad announced on Sunday for the Champions Trophy in February and March in Pakistan.

Hamstring issues previously forced Stokes to miss the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan in October.

 

Topics : Ben Stokes Cricket England cricket team

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

