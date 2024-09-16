Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / England draw T20I series with Australia after Old Trafford washout

England draw T20I series with Australia after Old Trafford washout

The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20I and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time

England vs Australia at Old Trafford Manchester

England vs Australia at Old Trafford Manchester

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England's T20I series decider against Australia was washed out Sunday without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford.
The series finished tied 1-1.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20I and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time, almost two hours after the scheduled start.
Australia won the series opener by 28 runs at Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win at Cardiff.
The first of five one-day internationals between the teams starts Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, a 25-year-old batter, is set to captain England for the first time in the series after Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury saw him ruled out.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Harry Brook

Harry Brook to captain England in ODIs vs Australia; Buttler ruled out

England vs Australia 1st T20

England vs Australia 1st T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow and Ali left out of England white-ball squads for Australia series

France flag

New Caledonia unrest: Oz, New Zealand send planes to evacuate nationals

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to open higher signals GIFT Nifty; Bajaj Housing IPO eyed

Topics : England vs Australia England cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon