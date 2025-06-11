Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
England include teenage star Eddie Jack in Test squad training camp

England include teenage star Eddie Jack in Test squad training camp

India begin their new World Test Championship cycle taking on England in a five-match series beginning with the first match at Headingley from June 20

Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Teenage fast bowler Eddie Jack has been "invited to practise" with England's senior team ahead of the first Test against India after producing impressive efforts for the Lions against India A in the two four-day games, according to a report.

The 19-year-old Hampshire seamer caught the selectors' attention by dismissing India batter KL Rahul, who had scored a century in the first innings, during their drawn second unofficial Test in Northampton.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Jack has "impressed" England Lion's coaching group, including Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood and Graeme Swann, The Times, London, reported.

 

Jack, who is yet to make his County Championship debut for Hampshire, has played two first-class matches -- both against India A -- and represented England U-19s earlier this year in South Africa.

He also took five wickets last month in a warm-up game against Zimbabwe, while playing for a combined counties XI.

In Northampton, Jack regularly beat the bat of India Test stars, including Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel.

He eventually dismissed Jurel, who was the player of the match in the Ranchi Test against England in 2022, and returned with figures of 2/71 in the second innings.

The teenager's call-up comes at a time when England's pace stocks are depleted with less than 10 days to go for the opening Test.

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the first Test, Mark Wood is unavailable for the entire summer due to injury, while Gus Atkinson is still recovering from a hamstring strain sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe a fortnight ago.

Chris Woakes also used the match against India A as a preparation bowling 32 overs, and returned with five wickets, while Josh Tongue, who is "likely to be part of the Test XI at Headingley", claimed two wickets.

The series will mark the start of a new era for Indian cricket under Shubman Gill's leadership, following the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India are chasing their first Test series win in England since 2007.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

