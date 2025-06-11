ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash today as South Africa take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
Both teams have delivered strong, consistent performances throughout the World Test Championship cycle and are now just five days away from securing a place in cricketing history. South Africa skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final Both skippers after the toss: Temba Bavuma: Will have a bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here. Pat Cummins: Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Prep wise it has been unreal, 15 guys working very hard for that title. You get used to it the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. WE've been here before and we've won it.
Australia heads into the final as the reigning WTC champions, having lifted the inaugural title in 2023. On the other hand, South Africa is aiming to make history by clinching their first ICC trophy since the 1998 Champions Trophy. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have showcased fearless and attacking cricket, and now face their toughest test on the biggest stage.
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia continues to be a dominant side, boasting a seasoned lineup featuring experienced players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Starc — all of whom have previously enjoyed championship success.
But how can fans catch all the action live on TV or stream it on mobile and desktop? Here's everything you need to know:
ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details
|Region
|Live Stream
|Live Telecast
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|ATN
|Australia
|Amazon
|N/A
|Bangladesh
|TSM
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|India+ (also covers Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives)
|JioStar
|Star Sports Network
|Middle East & North Africa
|E&
|CricLife Max
|New Zealand
|Sky TV NZ
|Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3
|Pakistan
|PTV, Ten Sports
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports
|Papua New Guinea
|PNG Digicel
|TVWAN Action
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV
|TV1
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SS Cricket
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA & Canada
|Willow
|Willow TV (USA & Canada), Willow Xtra (USA only)
When will the match between South Africa and Australia take place in the ICC WTC 2025 Final?
The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
What is the venue for the South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 Final?
The match will be played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.
What time will the toss take place for the SA vs AUS WTC Final?
The toss will be held at 2:30 pm IST.
When will the SA vs AUS match in the ICC WTC 2025 Final start?
The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the SA vs AUS match in the ICC WTC 2025 Final in India?
The final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via their apps and official website.