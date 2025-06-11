Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

Check all the details related to the streaming and broadcast of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia here

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash today as South Africa take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. 
Both teams have delivered strong, consistent performances throughout the World Test Championship cycle and are now just five days away from securing a place in cricketing history.  South Africa skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final  Both skippers after the toss:  Temba Bavuma: Will have a bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here.  Pat Cummins: Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Prep wise it has been unreal, 15 guys working very hard for that title. You get used to it the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. WE've been here before and we've won it.
 
 
Australia heads into the final as the reigning WTC champions, having lifted the inaugural title in 2023. On the other hand, South Africa is aiming to make history by clinching their first ICC trophy since the 1998 Champions Trophy. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have showcased fearless and attacking cricket, and now face their toughest test on the biggest stage.

Also Read

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's

Australia vs South Africa playing 11

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

WTC 2023/25

Full list of highest wicket takers in World Test Championship 2023/25 cycle

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final playing 11

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS live time, date, venue and live streaming

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final

London weather: Will rain interrupt SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final at Lord's?

 
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia continues to be a dominant side, boasting a seasoned lineup featuring experienced players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Starc — all of whom have previously enjoyed championship success.
 
But how can fans catch all the action live on TV or stream it on mobile and desktop? Here's everything you need to know:
 
ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details 
Region Live Stream Live Telecast
Afghanistan Ariana TV ATN
Australia Amazon N/A
Bangladesh TSM Nagorik TV, T Sports
Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
India+ (also covers Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives) JioStar Star Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa E& CricLife Max
New Zealand Sky TV NZ Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3
Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports PTV Sports, Ten Sports
Papua New Guinea PNG Digicel TVWAN Action
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV TV1
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SS Cricket
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA & Canada Willow Willow TV (USA & Canada), Willow Xtra (USA only)

How to Watch SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between South Africa and Australia take place in the ICC WTC 2025 Final? 
The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 Final? 
The match will be played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.
 
What time will the toss take place for the SA vs AUS WTC Final? 
The toss will be held at 2:30 pm IST.
 
When will the SA vs AUS match in the ICC WTC 2025 Final start? 
The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the SA vs AUS match in the ICC WTC 2025 Final in India? 
The final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final live in India? 
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via their apps and official website.

More From This Section

WTC 2023/25

Full list of highest run getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

Australia vs South Africa playing 11

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head, London weather, toss stats

Australia's road to the WTC 2025 final

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia's road to the final vs South Africa

South Africa's road to the WTC 2025 final

ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa's road to the final vs Australia

Topics : Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon