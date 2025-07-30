Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

India vs England Playing 11 prediction: With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, India could consider playing Kuldeep Yadav in the final Test at The Oval.

India vs England news

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

As India gear up for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, the team management will be closely evaluating their playing XI, especially in light of Jasprit Bumrah’s expected absence.
 
Reports from London suggest that Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, is likely to be rested. This development has sparked fresh debate over the bowling combination—particularly whether the team should include a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, who could emerge as a key wicket-taking option in the absence of Bumrah.
 
During Tuesday’s training session, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in an extended conversation with Kuldeep on the sidelines of the nets. While such visual cues often offer insight into selection calls, the long interaction alone may not be indicative of Kuldeep’s inclusion—especially as the Oval pitch has favoured seamers throughout the ongoing English season. That said, The Oval is historically known to assist spin as the match progresses.
 
 
If Kuldeep makes it to the playing XI, he is expected to replace Shardul Thakur rather than Bumrah. In Bumrah’s place, Akash Deep is likely to slot in as a like-for-like replacement, while Arshdeep Singh may be in line for his debut, potentially coming in for Anshul Kamboj.
 
Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel is expected to don the gloves in place of Rishabh Pant, who has already been ruled out of the final match of the series.

The pre-match press conference, scheduled for Wednesday, may offer further clarity on India’s team composition. England, as seen in the previous four matches, could confirm their playing XI during the media briefing.

India vs England Playing 11 prediction 

India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Arshdeep Singh.
 
England playing 11 (probables): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer/Jaime Overton, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes/Gus Atkinson.
 
England vs India Head-to-Head (Tests)
  • Matches played: 140
  • England won: 53
  • India won: 36
  • Drawn: 51
 
India Squad for Test Series vs England:
Captain: Shubman Gill
 
Other players:
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • KL Rahul
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Karun Nair
  • Anshul Kamboj
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Dhruv Jurel (wk)
  • Washington Sundar
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Akash Deep
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • N Jagadeesan
 
England Squad for Test Series vs India:
 
Captain: Ben Stokes
 
  • Other players:
  • Liam Dawson
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Harry Brook
  • Brydon Carse
  • Sam Cook
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Jamie Overton
  • Ollie Pope
  • Joe Root
  • Jamie Smith (wk)
  • Josh Tongue
  • Chris Woakes
  • Jofra Archer
  • Gus Atkinson
  • Jamie Overton
 

India vs England 5th Test live streaming and telecast, IND vs ENG live toss time

 
When will the India vs England 5th Test take place?
 
The fifth and final Test between India and England will begin on July 31.
 
What is the venue of the England vs India 5th Test?
 
London's the Oval Stadium will host the ENG vs IND 5th Test match.
 
At what time will the India vs England 5th Test begin?
 
India vs England 5th Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
At what time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 31?
 
The Live toss for the fifth and final Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's Ben Stokes will take place at 3 PM IST. 
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will provide the commentary of ENG vs IND 5th Test in English language, while Sony Sports 3 HD/SD in Hindi Language.
 
How can fans watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test for free in India?
 
JioHotstar will live stream the India vs England 5th Test in India for free.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

