Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC for aggressive send-off to Brevis

Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC for aggressive send-off to Brevis

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa's chase when Rana removed Brevis and turned towards the dressing room while celebrating

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Cricket’s governing council has reprimanded Indian seamer Harshit Rana for an incident in the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Rana taunted Dewald Brevis after dismissing the South African — an action that match officials felt crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour.
 
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Rana’s gesture was provocative and it could have prompted an aggressive reaction from Brevis. The decision adds a demerit point to Rana’s record — his first breach in two years. He accepted the charge without contest. The episode was a blemish in otherwise a clinical day for India, which secured a hard-fought win led by Virat Kohli’s century.
 

Incident unfolded after Brevis’ dismissal

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa’s chase when Rana removed Brevis and turned towards the dressing room while celebrating. Match officials interpreted the gesture as a form of taunting. The ICC said in a statement the bowler’s behaviour fell under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which addresses actions that “disparage or potentially provoke” a dismissed batter. Though no argument followed on the field, officials deemed that the gesture alone warranted action.
 
As the offence was in the lowest level of severity, no hearing was required. The added demerit point will stay on his disciplinary record for two years.
 
Despite the brief disciplinary setback, India emerged victorious by 17 runs, thanks largely to another masterful ODI hundred from Virat Kohli. The hosts defended their total with discipline in the closing stages, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

