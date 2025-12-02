Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

Opening the innings for Bihar, Vaibhav crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, guiding his team to 176/3 in 20 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 3 hundreds in T20s this year now in just 15 innings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 3 hundreds in T20s this year now in just 15 innings.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday with a once-in-a-generation innings, firmly stamping his arrival on the domestic stage. The 14-year-old left-hander created history at Eden Gardens, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament.  Opening the innings for Bihar, Vaibhav crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, guiding his team to 176/3 in 20 overs. His knock featured a perfect blend of touch and power, 7 fours and 7 sixes, and he brought up the milestone in the final over, stroking Arshin Kulkarni’s first ball to the boundary to complete his hundred off 58 deliveries.
 
A Breakthrough Knock After a Lean Patch

Also Read

Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green tops list of 45 players in INR 2 Cr IPL 2026 Auction bracket

Sunil Gavaskar made his opinion loud and clear about SA coach's remark during the IND vs SA 2nd Test match in Guwahati

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to SA coach's 'Grovel' comment, defends India-SA ties

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek's 32-ball hundred triggers historic, record-packed SMAT tie

IND vs SA 1st ODI full scorecard

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 1st ODI: Virat-Kuldeep shine as IND beat SA to go 1-0 up in series

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

 
The innings came at an important time for the teenager, who had managed only 14, 13 and 5 in his previous outings. This performance not only ended that brief slump but also echoed the brilliance he displayed during his sensational 144 off 42 balls against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Showing maturity far beyond his 14 years and 250 days, Vaibhav paced his innings expertly, steady at the start, explosive at the finish, and remained unbeaten as the anchor around whom Bihar’s total was built. 
 
Padikkal Shines, But Vaibhav Owns the Day
 
While Vaibhav stole the spotlight in Kolkata, another standout performance came in Ahmedabad. Devdutt Padikkal smashed a superb 102 not out for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu, reaching his fifty in just 26 balls and his hundred in 45. His knock, laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes, powered Karnataka to a massive 245/3.
 
But even Padikkal’s brilliance couldn’t overshadow the story of the day. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking hundred at 14 was the defining moment, a fearless statement from a prodigy already producing extraordinary feats long before most players enter senior cricket.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Rohit Sharma

Credit for India's aggressive batting intent goes to Rohit, Dravid: Ashwin

NZ vs WI 1st Test match live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

Hardik Pandya

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Virat Kohli

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli as the 'ODI G.O.A.T'

Topics : Cricket News Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon