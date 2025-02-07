Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / 'How could you bench him?' Aakash Chopra questions Indian team selection

'How could you bench him?' Aakash Chopra questions Indian team selection

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his displeasure about the thought process behind dropping Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India began their preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a 4-wicket win against England in the 1st ODI, there were a few players who impressed for the Men in Blue in Nagpur, giving India a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Returning to the Indian team was Shreyas Iyer, who scored a counter-attacking fifty on a day when the team was struggling at 19/2 in the chase. It was later revealed that Iyer wasn't originally supposed to play in the 1st ODI, and it was due to Virat Kohli’s knee issue that Iyer got the opportunity.  ALSO READ: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB  Aakash Chopra criticises Team India selection

 

However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his displeasure about the thought process behind dropping Iyer. “Trying to wrap my head around the revelation that Iyer wasn’t likely to play if Kohli was fit. He’s the first Indian to score 500+ runs batting at 4 in a World Cup. 2023. How could you bench him?? And if he wasn’t going to play, where was Kohli supposed to bat? At 4? Surely, Gill wasn’t getting pushed to 4,” he tweeted on X.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here

Harshit Rana impresses on debut

Indian pacer Harshit Rana also had a decent outing on his ODI debut for the team. The 24-year-old was selected ahead of Arshdeep Singh for the 1st ODI. He bowled seven overs and ended up with figures of 3/53.

Though Rana conceded 53 runs from his seven overs at 7.60, his spell helped turn the first innings in India’s favor. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Rana’s debut performance and dismissed concerns about his economy rate.

“It’s never really about economy. Harshit Rana was the most expensive Indian bowler, but he got three crucial wickets and in many ways, sealed the game for India to win at the halfway stage,” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

