BCCI calls Special General Meeting on March 1 to appoint joint secretary

Assam Cricket Association's (ACA) Saikia had succeeded Jay Shah in the secretary's position last month, after the latter took over as the chairman of the ICC on December 1

The BCCI has convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai on March 1 to appoint a new joint secretary after the position was left vacant following the elevation of Devjit Saikia to the post of the board's secretary.

Assam Cricket Association's (ACA) Saikia had succeeded Jay Shah in the secretary's position last month, after the latter took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1.

The BCCI sent out the SGM notice to the state associations with a single-item agenda.

"Notice is hereby given for a Special General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as SGM) of the BCCI which will be held at 12:00PM IST on March 1, 2025, at BCCI headquarters at Mumbai, to transact the business of Election and Induction of the Joint Secretary of BCCI," the apex board said in a statement.

 

The names of former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya (East Zone), Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief Rohan Jaitley (North Zone) and Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Sanjay Naik (West Zone) are doing the rounds for the post.

Like it happened in the case of BCCI secretary and treasurer, there won't be any election to pick the board's new joint secretary.

As a rule, a 21-day notice is required to call an SGM and the BCCI has followed the requirement.

This will be the second SGM in less than two months, following the previous one held on January 12, where Saikia was elected as the new secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the new treasurer. Both were elected unopposed.

The joint secretary's job is to oversee various administrative tasks and work closely with other board members to ensure its operations are run efficiently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

