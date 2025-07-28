ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after suffering a fracture to his right foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester.
Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been named as Pant's replacement for the upcoming match.
According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), "Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, will miss the fifth and final Test of the series."
Pant had been batting on 37 when he suffered the injury while attempting a reverse sweep off England's Chris Woakes. He retired hurt but made a remarkable return to the crease after Shardul Thakur's dismissal, eventually scoring a stunning fifty.
Also Read
"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his condition and we wish him a quick recovery," said Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary.
The Men's Selection Committee has confirmed that Narayan Jagadeesan will replace Pant for the fifth Test, which is scheduled to begin on July 31, 2025, at The Oval in London.
India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).