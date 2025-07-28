Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Nasser Hussain not pleased with ENG skipper Ben Stokes' last hour antics

Nasser Hussain not pleased with ENG skipper Ben Stokes' last hour antics

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 89 and 85 respectively before the start of the last hour of play when England skipper Ben Stokes, aware that a result was out of reach, offered to shake hands.

Ben Stokes

London: England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed Ben Stokes' decision to bring Harry Brook into the attack after India declined his offer to end the fourth Test early as silly, stating that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar fully deserved their centuries.

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 89 and 85 respectively before the start of the last hour of play when England skipper Ben Stokes, aware that a result was out of reach, offered to shake hands.

However, with milestones around the corner, the Indian batters refused, which didn't amuse Stokes, who then introduced Brook into the attack to bowl some deliberate full-tosses, allowing both to complete their well-deserved tons.

 

"I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a bit tired, tired bowlers so they wanted to get off but two lads worked hard to get to 80s and 90s and they wanted to get Test match hundreds," Hussain said on 'Sky Sports'.

"Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook and look silly at the end. We make far too much of these things. They played well and all credit to India," Hussain said.

Also Read

India cricket team and washington sundar

Here's what coach Gambhir said to Washington Sundar before his century

4th Test in Manchester: Rishabh Pant during India vs England Test series 2025

Gambhir: Generations will remember what Rishabh Pant did for this team

Team India

This team will make its own history: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's presence in fifth Test would be a 'huge boost,' says Gill

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir slams Shubman critics, says team fights for 'common man back home'

When Cheteshwar Pujara asked the same question to Washington Sundar, he sidestepped the issue. 

"I think everyone saw on TV what happened and they all must have enjoyed it," Washington said on JioHotstar.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar felt that Indian batters were well within their rights to continue unless there was an agreement prior that match will be called off before start of last hour of play.

"I think Ben Stokes in the end behaved like a spoilt kid," Manjrekar said on 'JioHotstar'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya, Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir's tactics haven't eased things; he needs to relax: Manjrekar

Rishabh Pant

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

Gautam Gambhir

All the fast bowlers fit for 5th Test in London: Gambhir | IND vs ENG

Stokes vs Jadeja controversy: Check out full controversy here

You want to hit a ton off Brook: When Ben Stokes failed spirit of the game

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Sport must go on: Ganguly comments on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Topics : Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon