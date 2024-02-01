IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar aim for a place in the Indian side in second Test against England. Photo: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan has been called into the Indian squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, in Vizag. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England tomorrow.

Who is a better batter among Patidar and Sarfaraz? Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.



Top-Five Players with Highest First-Class Averages



Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 DG Bradman 1927-1949 234 338 28067 452* 95.14 117 69 VM Merchant 1929-1951 150 234 13470 359* 71.64 45 52 GA Headley 1927-1954 103 164 9921 344* 69.86 33 44 SN Khan 2014-2024 45 66 3912 301* 69.85 14 11 AK Sharma 1984-2001 129 166 10120 259* 67.46 38 36





READ: Here's how Indian batters preparing for Vizag Test When it comes to recent form, both the batters played against the touring England Lions team. While Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar scored consecutive hundreds in the two-day practice game and the four-day first-class match, Mumbaikar Sarfaraz also scored 96 and 161 against the same opposition.

Why should Sarfaraz be picked ahead of Patidar?

Sarfaraz has been an unconventional player right through his career. The first thing that made people notice him was his reverse sweeps, switch hits and paddle sweeps to pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although he was not very successful with that initially, he could upset the rhythm of the English spinners, which no other Indian batter seemed to have done during the Hyderabad Test.

Sarfaraz Khan First Class Stats



Batting FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s FC 45 66 10 3912 301* 69.85 5550 70.48 14 11 Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR FC 45 17 412 295 5 2/32 2/48 59 4.29 82.4





READ: Kumble feels Gill has got cushion that Pujara didn't Patidar, on the other hand, does not have any such strokes to his credentials. Although he was seen practising sweeps and reverse sweeps ahead of the Vizag Test, he is more of an orthodox player.

Patidar picked ahead of Sarfaraz

Though Patidar was picked ahead of Sarfaraz and has represented India in ODIs as well, he is more of a number three player, a slot currently given to Shubman Gill. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has played mostly at number four and five in his First-Class career, giving one more reason why he should be picked ahead of the 30-year-old.

Rajat Patidar First Class Stats