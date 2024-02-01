Sensex (    %)
                        
IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

While Sarfaraz has the potential to unsettle English spinners with his unconventional shots in the second Test, Patidar has impressed the management with his temperament and conventional style of play

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar aim for a place in the Indian side in second Test against England. Photo: BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Sarfaraz Khan has been called into the Indian squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, in Vizag. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and  Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England tomorrow.

Who is a better batter among Patidar and Sarfaraz?
While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.

Top-Five Players with Highest First-Class Averages

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50
DG Bradman 1927-1949 234 338 28067 452* 95.14 117 69
VM Merchant 1929-1951 150 234 13470 359* 71.64 45 52
GA Headley 1927-1954 103 164 9921 344* 69.86 33 44
SN Khan 2014-2024 45 66 3912 301* 69.85 14 11
AK Sharma 1984-2001 129 166 10120 259* 67.46 38 36

When it comes to recent form, both the batters played against the touring England Lions team. While Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar scored consecutive hundreds in the two-day practice game and the four-day first-class match, Mumbaikar Sarfaraz also scored 96 and 161 against the same opposition.

READ: Here's how Indian batters preparing for Vizag Test

Why should Sarfaraz be picked ahead of Patidar?

Sarfaraz has been an unconventional player right through his career. The first thing that made people notice him was his reverse sweeps, switch hits and paddle sweeps to pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although he was not very successful with that initially, he could upset the rhythm of the English spinners, which no other Indian batter seemed to have done during the Hyderabad Test.

Sarfaraz Khan First Class Stats  

Batting                    
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s
FC 45 66 10 3912 301* 69.85 5550 70.48 14 11
Bowling                    
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR
FC 45 17 412 295 5 2/32 2/48 59 4.29 82.4

Patidar, on the other hand, does not have any such strokes to his credentials. Although he was seen practising sweeps and reverse sweeps ahead of the Vizag Test, he is more of an orthodox player.

READ: Kumble feels Gill has got cushion that Pujara didn't

Patidar picked ahead of Sarfaraz

Though Patidar was picked ahead of Sarfaraz and has represented India in ODIs as well, he is more of a number three player, a slot currently given to Shubman Gill. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has played mostly at number four and five in his First-Class career, giving one more reason why he should be picked ahead of the 30-year-old.

Rajat Patidar First Class Stats

Batting                
FORMAT Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s
FC 55 93 4000 196 45.97 53.48 12 22

However, the 26-year-old Sarfaraz and Patidar can play together in the side, if the team wishes to rest Shubman Gill, who has not been in great form. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in his last 11 innings in Tests. In his previous 10 innings across all formats also, the Punjab batter has been unable to notch up even a half-century.
Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team Domestic cricket BS Web Reports ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

