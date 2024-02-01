IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

Sarfaraz Khan has been called into the Indian squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, in Vizag. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England tomorrow.
Who is a better batter among Patidar and Sarfaraz?
While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.
Top-Five Players with Highest First-Class Averages
When it comes to recent form, both the batters played against the touring England Lions team. While Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar scored consecutive hundreds in the two-day practice game and the four-day first-class match, Mumbaikar Sarfaraz also scored 96 and 161 against the same opposition.
READ: Here's how Indian batters preparing for Vizag Test
Why should Sarfaraz be picked ahead of Patidar?
Sarfaraz has been an unconventional player right through his career. The first thing that made people notice him was his reverse sweeps, switch hits and paddle sweeps to pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although he was not very successful with that initially, he could upset the rhythm of the English spinners, which no other Indian batter seemed to have done during the Hyderabad Test.
Sarfaraz Khan First Class Stats
Patidar, on the other hand, does not have any such strokes to his credentials. Although he was seen practising sweeps and reverse sweeps ahead of the Vizag Test, he is more of an orthodox player.
READ: Kumble feels Gill has got cushion that Pujara didn't
Patidar picked ahead of Sarfaraz
Though Patidar was picked ahead of Sarfaraz and has represented India in ODIs as well, he is more of a number three player, a slot currently given to Shubman Gill. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has played mostly at number four and five in his First-Class career, giving one more reason why he should be picked ahead of the 30-year-old.
Rajat Patidar First Class Stats
However, the 26-year-old Sarfaraz and Patidar can play together in the side, if the team wishes to rest Shubman Gill, who has not been in great form. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in his last 11 innings in Tests. In his previous 10 innings across all formats also, the Punjab batter has been unable to notch up even a half-century.