England captain Ben Stokes is completely devastated after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir heads home due to lingering visa issue. The lanky off-spinner, who is 20 years old and plays for Somerset in the English county, was in Abu Dhabi with the team but was unable to travel to India because he has yet to receive a visa. The origins of Bashir's family are in Pakistan.

Bashir, a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting on Thursday.





England squad for India Test series 2024:





England squad for five-match Test series vs India Player name Role Ben Stokes (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler James Anderson Pacer Gus Atkinson Pacer Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter Shoaib Bashir (Not available for 1st Test over visa issue) Spin bowler Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner Jack Leach Left-arm spinner Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Pacer Joe Root Batter Mark Wood Pacer



"I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team," England captain Ben Stokes told select British media during a interaction.

"Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him," the celebrated all-rounder said.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja also faced a similar situation when he arrived late for the Test series in India.



Why English spinner with Pakistan origin not able get visa for india?

While Bashir is expected to get the stamp of approval from the Indian High Commission in London, the turn of events left Stokes a tad irked.

"As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He's not the first cricketer to go through this.

"I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues," Stokes said.

Another player of Pakistani origin, Saqib Mahmood, couldn't travel to India in 2019 for an 'A' series.





England and Wales Cricket Board's MD (Operations) Stuart Hooper was in the UAE to speed up the procedure but it didn't get the desired result.

"I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he's not with us because of visa issues. It's a frustrating situation to be in but a lot of people have been trying to get it through."