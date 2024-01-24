Sensex (    %)
                        
1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

The origins of Bashir's family are in Pakistan. Bashir is expected to get the stamp of approval from the Indian High Commission in London, the turn of events left Stokes a tad irked

Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley picked in England Test squad for India tour. Photo: England cricket

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England captain Ben Stokes is completely devastated after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir heads home due to lingering visa issue. The lanky off-spinner, who is 20 years old and plays for Somerset in the English county, was in Abu Dhabi with the team but was unable to travel to India because he has yet to receive a visa. The origins of Bashir's family are in Pakistan.

Bashir, a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting on Thursday.
"I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team," England captain Ben Stokes told select British media during a interaction.

England squad for India Test series 2024:


England squad for five-match Test series vs India
Player name Role
Ben Stokes (C) Batter
Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler
James Anderson Pacer
Gus Atkinson Pacer
Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter
Shoaib Bashir (Not available for 1st Test over visa issue) Spin bowler
Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter
Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter
Zak Crawley Batter
Ben Duckett Batter
Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter
Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner
Jack Leach Left-arm spinner
Ollie Pope Batter
Ollie Robinson Pacer
Joe Root Batter
Mark Wood Pacer



"Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him," the celebrated all-rounder said.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja also faced a similar situation when he arrived late for the Test series in India.

Why English spinner with Pakistan origin not able get visa for india?

While Bashir is expected to get the stamp of approval from the Indian High Commission in London, the turn of events left Stokes a tad irked.

"As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He's not the first cricketer to go through this.

"I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues," Stokes said.

Another player of Pakistani origin, Saqib Mahmood, couldn't travel to India in 2019 for an 'A' series.

England and Wales Cricket Board's MD (Operations) Stuart Hooper was in the UAE to speed up the procedure but it didn't get the desired result.

READ: IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

"I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he's not with us because of visa issues. It's a frustrating situation to be in but a lot of people have been trying to get it through."
Topics : India vs England England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

