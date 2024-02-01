India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, live match time, free live streaming

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs England 2nd Test in Vizag. Photo: PTI

India would aim to level the five-match Test series when Rohit Sharma's men take on England-led by Ben Stokes at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday (February 2). After the first Test in Hyderabad, both teams have some injury concerns and in all likelihood changes are expected in the Playing 11s. While India will miss the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in their XI, there is still some concern over the fitness of Jack Leach in the English camp.

For the batter spot in India's line-up, there will be a toss up between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India's Playing 11 for the second Test against England in Vizag. However, the management could surprise many by handing debut to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar in a like to like replacement for Jadeja.

England, on the other hand, is planning to field all spin attack against India in Vizag as hinted by head coach Brendon McCullum. This means Jack Leach is expected to get fit for the second Test with Shoaib Bashir also expected to earn a debut for England.

2nd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England played in 132 Tests since 1932. Overall, England hold the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 31. In India, the hosts have won 22 of the 55 matches while the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19 series India has won 11 series.

Overall

Total Matches played: 132

India won: 31

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 55

India won: 22

England won: 15

Drawn: 28

Squads of both the teams

India squad for first two tests Player name Role Rohit Sharma (C ) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Virat Kohli (Withdrawn) Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul (wk) ruled out due to injury Wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter KS Bharat (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicket-keeper batter R Ashwin Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out due to injury) Spin bowler Saurabh Kumar Spin bowler Washington Sundar Spin bowler Axar Patel Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler Mohd. Siraj Pacer Mukesh Kumar Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Pacer Avesh Khan

Pacer





England squad for Test series



England squad for five-match Test series vs India Player name Role Ben Stokes (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler James Anderson Pacer Gus Atkinson Pacer Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner Jack Leach Left-arm spinner Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Pacer Joe Root Batter Mark Wood Pacer

India vs England 2nd Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 2nd Test begin?

India will take on England in the 2nd Test starting February 2.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test?

Vishakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host India vs England 2nd Test.

At what time, the India vs England 2nd Test live toss will take place in Vizag?

The India vs England 2nd Test live toss will take place in Vishakhpatnam at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time, IND vs ENG 2nd Test will begin in Vizag?

The live match time of India vs England 2nd Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match?

The live telecast of India vs England 2nd Test will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India for free

