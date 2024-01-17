IND vs AFG T20: Flying Virat Kohli saves a certain six near the boundary

Virat Kohli might not have contributed much with the bat, but in the field he was electric, saving boundaries and taking difficult catches in the third T20 international between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Not only did Kohli save a certain six at the fifth ball of the 16th over, but he also managed to reduce that shot to only one run. Karim Janat, the Afghan batter, who connected the shot against Washington Sundar, thought that he had creamed it for a six as the ball sailed through the sky. However, Kohli at deep mid-wicket leaped up and forced the ball back into the field of play before landing out of the boundary ropes. He saved five runs there.

In the 19th over, Kohli once again came running from deep extra cover and took a great judged catch to dismiss dangerous-looking Najibullah Zadran and keep India in the game as the Afghans were eyeing their first-ever win against India in history.