IND vs AUS: Cummins aims to tick off Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory

Pat Cummins. Photo: cricketcomau

Press Trust of India Adelaide
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

He has won the ODI World Cup along with the coveted Ashes multiple times but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India remains the "one last" unchecked item in the bucket list of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who is quite confident of doing it this time around despite the opening Test debacle.

Cummins, who made his Test debut in 2011, played a Test against India for the first time in 2017. Since 2014-15, Australia have not won an India series either at home or away. The pacer is determined to change this stat despite the 295-run drubbing in the Perth game last month.

 

"For half of the (Australian) change room, we haven't won the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It is one last thing to tick off for a lot of us. Almost every challenge that we faced in last few years, we have stepped up and done well," Cummins spoke with a lot of determination ahead of second Test against India in Adelaide.

"I think we need to do that for another home summer and series. From two-three season thing, it has suddenly been a half a generation thing," he added.  ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood (not playing this Test), Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon are some of the players, who were part of the 2-0 win back in 2014-15.

From then onwards, India have won all four series -- two at home (2017 and 2023) and two overseas (2018-19, 2020-21).

So, is there pressure on him to win it back this time?  "I don't think it's pressure. You are playing at home and you want to do well. We know they (India) are a really strong side and lot of us were part of those recent three series (defeats).

"Yeah, it's a big series and kind of not looking too far in the past. And every summer, when we play against them we want to do well," Cummins said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

