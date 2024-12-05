Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India bowled out for 100 vs AUS: Full list of women's team's lowest scores

India bowled out for 100 vs AUS: Full list of women's team's lowest scores

The middle order showed glimpses of fight, led by Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, both scoring 23 off 42 balls before the lower order crumbled in Brisbane

Indian women’s team’s lowest score in ODI cricket

Indian women’s team’s lowest score in ODI cricket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's batting line-up collapsed to a mere 100 all out in the first Women’s One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on Thursday, as pacer Megan Schutt tore through with a stunning five-wicket haul. Opting to bat first, India’s innings never took off, with the openers dismissed within the first seven overs.
 
Priya Punia, making her comeback in place of the dropped Shafali Verma, managed just 3 runs off 17 balls, appearing completely out of rhythm. Smriti Mandhana, known for her elegance, fell prey to a wide outswinger, nicking behind for 8 off 9 balls. Schutt struck again as Punia, attempting to break free, was caught at backward point.
 
 
Indian women’s team’s lowest score in ODI cricket
Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Date
26 19.1 1.35 2 v NZ Women St Saviour 11/07/02
37 35 1.05 2 v NZ Women Auckland 14/01/82
49 37.5 1.29 1 v NZ Women Christchurch 02/02/82
59 35.2 1.66 1 v ENG Women St Saviour 10/07/02
61 37 1.64 1 v ENG Women Nelson 31/01/82
62 28.2 2.18 2 v NZ Women Lincoln 13/03/06
63 39.3 1.59 1 v ENG Women Eden Gardens 01/01/78
65 33.2 1.95 1 v ENG Women Osterley 28/06/86
74 42 1.76 2 v AUS Women Auckland 10/01/82
78 50.5 1.53 1 v NZ Women Palmerston North 24/01/82
79 47.2 1.66 2 v AUS Women Patna 08/01/78
79 27.1 2.9 2 v AUS Women Wankhede 14/03/12
85 32.3 2.61 1 v ENG Women Guwahati 14/11/95
89 42.3 2.09 1 v AUS Women Adelaide 25/02/06
95 41.1 2.3 1 v NZ Women Durham 17/07/02
99 36.3 2.71 2 v ENG Women Banstead 27/07/86
100 34.2 2.91 1 v AUS Women Brisbane 05/12/24
101 43.5 2.3 2 v ENG Women Lincoln 07/02/03
102 45.1 2.25 1 v ENG Women Taunton 01/09/08
106 44 2.4 2 v AUS Women Jaipur 25/01/84
108 58.4 1.84 1 v AUS Women Wetherby 21/07/93
112 54.3 2.05 2 v NZ Women London 28/07/93
112 52.2 2.14 1 v ENG Women Auckland 12/01/82
112 44.5 2.49 1 v ENG Women Delhi 11/11/95
Brief resistance: Rodrigues and Harmanpreet show sparks
 
The middle order showed glimpses of fight, led by Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, both scoring 23 off 42 balls. Rodrigues, batting at number five, seemed comfortable at the crease but fell to Kim Garth while attempting a delicate glide to third man. Harmanpreet was trapped leg before wicket by Annabel Sutherland, cutting short what could have been a captain's knock.
 
The collapse: From 62/3 to 100 all out

More From This Section

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Playing 11

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Playing 11, live timing and streaming

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Rashid Khan calls on Taliban to reevaluate restrictions on Afghan women

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

Watch Tendulkar-Kambli's emotional reunion in Coach Achrekar's memorial

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh defeats West Indies by 101 runs to tie two-match Test series 1-1

Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval

IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval

 
India's batting unravelled after Rodrigues’ departure, losing the last seven wickets for just 38 runs. The tail crumbled under pressure, with the final three batters falling for no addition to the score, leaving India bundled out in just 34.2 overs.
 
Schutt’s masterclass: A five-for to remember
 
Megan Schutt, the architect of India’s downfall, delivered a lethal spell, securing her maiden five-wicket haul in One-Day Internationals. She sealed her performance by clean-bowling Priya Mishra, bringing an end to India’s forgettable innings.
 
India Full Scorecard Table
 
India Women  (50 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B M 4s 6s SR
Priya Punia  c Gardner b Schutt 3 17 30 0 0 17.64
Smriti Mandhana  c †Mooney b Schutt 8 10 12 2 0 80
Harleen Deol  c Sutherland b Gardner 19 34 41 3 0 55.88
Harmanpreet Kaur (c) lbw b Sutherland 17 31 53 2 0 54.83
Jemimah Rodrigues  b Garth 23 42 57 1 0 54.76
Richa Ghosh † c Garth b Schutt 14 35 50 0 0 40
Deepti Sharma  run out (Wareham) 1 4 6 0 0 25
Saima Thakor  c Litchfield b Schutt 4 18 18 0 0 22.22
Titas Sadhu  c Litchfield b King 2 4 9 0 0 50
Priya Mishra  b Schutt 0 6 7 0 0 0
Renuka Singh  not out 0 5 3 0 0 0
Extras (lb 3, w 6) 9
Total 34.2 Ov (RR: 2.91) 100/10
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Megan Schutt 6.2 1 19 5 3 1 0
Kim Garth 8 1 20 1 2.5 3 0
Ellyse Perry 3 0 13 0 4.33 0 0
Ashleigh Gardner 7 0 14 1 2 1 0
Annabel Sutherland 5 0 13 1 2.6 1 0
Alana King 5 1 18 1 3.6 0 0
 

Also Read

Rohit Sharma press conference live updates today

India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights: Rohit reveals openers for D-N Test; Boland in for Aussies

Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia 2nd Test preview: Rohit Sharma plays perfect team man

India vs Australia Playing 11 updates

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Rohit Sharma (Left) and KL Rahul (Right)

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul to bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

KL Rahul

IND vs AUS: Ready to play the floater role for team, says KL Rahul

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Women cricket India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon