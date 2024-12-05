India bowled out for 100 vs AUS: Full list of women's team's lowest scores

India's batting line-up collapsed to a mere 100 all out in the first Women’s One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on Thursday, as pacer Megan Schutt tore through with a stunning five-wicket haul. Opting to bat first, India’s innings never took off, with the openers dismissed within the first seven overs.
Priya Punia, making her comeback in place of the dropped Shafali Verma, managed just 3 runs off 17 balls, appearing completely out of rhythm. Smriti Mandhana, known for her elegance, fell prey to a wide outswinger, nicking behind for 8 off 9 balls. Schutt struck again as Punia, attempting to break free, was caught at backward point.
|Indian women’s team’s lowest score in ODI cricket
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|26
|19.1
|1.35
|2
|v NZ Women
|St Saviour
|11/07/02
|37
|35
|1.05
|2
|v NZ Women
|Auckland
|14/01/82
|49
|37.5
|1.29
|1
|v NZ Women
|Christchurch
|02/02/82
|59
|35.2
|1.66
|1
|v ENG Women
|St Saviour
|10/07/02
|61
|37
|1.64
|1
|v ENG Women
|Nelson
|31/01/82
|62
|28.2
|2.18
|2
|v NZ Women
|Lincoln
|13/03/06
|63
|39.3
|1.59
|1
|v ENG Women
|Eden Gardens
|01/01/78
|65
|33.2
|1.95
|1
|v ENG Women
|Osterley
|28/06/86
|74
|42
|1.76
|2
|v AUS Women
|Auckland
|10/01/82
|78
|50.5
|1.53
|1
|v NZ Women
|Palmerston North
|24/01/82
|79
|47.2
|1.66
|2
|v AUS Women
|Patna
|08/01/78
|79
|27.1
|2.9
|2
|v AUS Women
|Wankhede
|14/03/12
|85
|32.3
|2.61
|1
|v ENG Women
|Guwahati
|14/11/95
|89
|42.3
|2.09
|1
|v AUS Women
|Adelaide
|25/02/06
|95
|41.1
|2.3
|1
|v NZ Women
|Durham
|17/07/02
|99
|36.3
|2.71
|2
|v ENG Women
|Banstead
|27/07/86
|100
|34.2
|2.91
|1
|v AUS Women
|Brisbane
|05/12/24
|101
|43.5
|2.3
|2
|v ENG Women
|Lincoln
|07/02/03
|102
|45.1
|2.25
|1
|v ENG Women
|Taunton
|01/09/08
|106
|44
|2.4
|2
|v AUS Women
|Jaipur
|25/01/84
|108
|58.4
|1.84
|1
|v AUS Women
|Wetherby
|21/07/93
|112
|54.3
|2.05
|2
|v NZ Women
|London
|28/07/93
|112
|52.2
|2.14
|1
|v ENG Women
|Auckland
|12/01/82
|112
|44.5
|2.49
|1
|v ENG Women
|Delhi
|11/11/95
Brief resistance: Rodrigues and Harmanpreet show sparks
The middle order showed glimpses of fight, led by Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, both scoring 23 off 42 balls. Rodrigues, batting at number five, seemed comfortable at the crease but fell to Kim Garth while attempting a delicate glide to third man. Harmanpreet was trapped leg before wicket by Annabel Sutherland, cutting short what could have been a captain's knock.
The collapse: From 62/3 to 100 all out
More From This Section
India's batting unravelled after Rodrigues’ departure, losing the last seven wickets for just 38 runs. The tail crumbled under pressure, with the final three batters falling for no addition to the score, leaving India bundled out in just 34.2 overs.
Schutt’s masterclass: A five-for to remember
Megan Schutt, the architect of India’s downfall, delivered a lethal spell, securing her maiden five-wicket haul in One-Day Internationals. She sealed her performance by clean-bowling Priya Mishra, bringing an end to India’s forgettable innings.
India Full Scorecard Table
|India Women (50 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Priya Punia
|c Gardner b Schutt
|3
|17
|30
|0
|0
|17.64
|Smriti Mandhana
|c †Mooney b Schutt
|8
|10
|12
|2
|0
|80
|Harleen Deol
|c Sutherland b Gardner
|19
|34
|41
|3
|0
|55.88
|Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
|lbw b Sutherland
|17
|31
|53
|2
|0
|54.83
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|b Garth
|23
|42
|57
|1
|0
|54.76
|Richa Ghosh †
|c Garth b Schutt
|14
|35
|50
|0
|0
|40
|Deepti Sharma
|run out (Wareham)
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|25
|Saima Thakor
|c Litchfield b Schutt
|4
|18
|18
|0
|0
|22.22
|Titas Sadhu
|c Litchfield b King
|2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|50
|Priya Mishra
|b Schutt
|0
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Renuka Singh
|not out
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 6) 9
|Total
|34.2 Ov (RR: 2.91) 100/10
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Megan Schutt
|6.2
|1
|19
|5
|3
|1
|0
|Kim Garth
|8
|1
|20
|1
|2.5
|3
|0
|Ellyse Perry
|3
|0
|13
|0
|4.33
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Gardner
|7
|0
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Annabel Sutherland
|5
|0
|13
|1
|2.6
|1
|0
|Alana King
|5
|1
|18
|1
|3.6
|0
|0