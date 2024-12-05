Business Standard
Abhishek hits 28-ball century; check full list of fastest tons in T20s

Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma shone with both bat and ball on Wednesday as he also took 2 wickets before smashing a record-breaking century against Meghalaya.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

The young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma continues his purple patch with the bat as he adds yet another feat to the long list of records broken in the ongoing 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Sharma, on Thursday, December 5, while chasing a small target of 142 against Meghalaya, smashed a brilliant 28-ball century to equal his compatriot Urvil Patel’s record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall after Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who smashed a 27-ball ton against Cyprus earlier this year.
 
Full list of fastest centuries in T20 cricket
 
Fastest T20 centuries list
Player Balls Team Opponent Year
Sahil Chauhan 27 Estonia Cyprus 2024
Urvil Patel 28 Gujarat Tripura 2024
Abhishek Sharma 28 Punjab Meghalaya 2024
Chris Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pune Warriors 2013
Rishabh Pant 32 Delhi Himachal Pradesh 2018
Sikandar Raza 33 Zimbabwe Gambia 2024
Nicol Loftie-Eaton 33 Namibia Nepal 2024
Wihan Lubbe 33 North West Limpopo 2018
Kushal Malla 34 Nepal Mongolia 2023
Andrew Symonds 34 Kent Middlesex 2004
Sean Abbott 34 Surrey Kent 2023
David Miller 35 South Africa Bangladesh 2017
Rohit Sharma 35 India Sri Lanka 2017
Louis van der Westhuizen 35 Namibia Kenya 2011
Sudesh Wickramasekara 35 Czechia Turkey 2019
Martin Guptill 35 Worcestershire Northamptonshire 2018
 
 
Match summary
 
Meghalaya struggled early after winning the toss and opting to bat first, managing only 142/7 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout bowler for Punjab, taking 2 wickets for 24 runs, supported by Ramandeep Singh, who claimed 2 wickets for 18 runs.
 
Meghalaya’s top scorers were Arpit Bhatewara (31 off 31 balls) and Yogesh Tiwari (20 off 17 balls). Anish Charak (4* off 1 ball) and Riboklang Hynniewta (7* off 3 balls) provided some late resistance, but the team could not capitalise on their start. The fall of regular wickets halted Meghalaya’s progress, and they were restricted to a total of 142/7, with a run rate of 7.10.
 
Punjab made light work of the chase, reaching 143/3 in just 9.3 overs. Once again, it was captain Abhishek Sharma who stole the spotlight with a blistering knock of 106* off 29 balls, hitting 8 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 365.51.
 
His explosive innings guided Punjab to victory with ease. Sohraab Dhaliwal (22 off 15 balls) and Ramandeep Singh (8* off 4 balls) provided useful support. Meghalaya’s bowlers could not find a breakthrough, and Punjab secured a comfortable win by 7 wickets, maintaining a staggering run rate of 15.15.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

