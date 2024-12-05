New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Playing 11, live timing, and streaming

Business Standard
Both New Zealand and England have announced an unchanged playing 11 for the second Test hours ahead of the toss

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

The hosts, New Zealand, after losing the first Test of the ongoing three-match series against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, suffered a huge blow in their bid to qualify for their second World Test Championship (WTC) final. They will take the field once again against the visitors on Friday, December 6, at Basin Reserve in Wellington to get back to winning ways, boost their WTC final qualification chances with a win, and level the home series 1-1.
 
New Zealand came into the series high on confidence after their historic 3-0 win over India in the Down Under series to become strong contenders in the WTC 2023-25 final race. However, they were given a reality check by Ben Stokes-led England, who won the first Test with ease by 8 wickets. In addition, the Kiwis were also handed a three-point penalty by the ICC for a slow over-rate during the Christchurch Test, which further dimmed their qualification chances.
 
 
On the other hand, England, with little hope of qualifying for the WTC final, which is scheduled to take place in their backyard at Lord’s, have kept their hopes alive with another Bazball show during the first Test. They will hope to continue the same in the second Test. 
 
As far as team composition is concerned, England have already announced an unchanged side for the second Test, and so did the hosts New Zealand.
 
New Zealand vs England Playing 11 for 2nd Test:

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke
 
England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir
 
New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head in Tests:
 
In head-to-head records, England enjoys a huge 53-13 lead over New Zealand in Test cricket.
  • Total matches: 113
  • New Zealand won: 13
  • England won: 53
  • Draw: 47
 
New Zealand vs England Test Squads:
 
New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Will Young
 
England Test squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Oliver Robinson, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Live toss time, NZ vs ENG live streaming and telecast:

When will the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match take place? 
The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match will begin on Friday, December 6, at Basin Reserve in Wellington.
 
At what time will the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test live toss take place on December 6, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)? 
The live toss for the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will take place at 3:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between New Zealand and England 2nd Test start on December 6? 
The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test will begin at 3:30 AM IST in Wellington.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match in India? 
The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match in India? 
The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony LIV and Amazon Prime apps and websites in India.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

