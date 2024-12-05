Australia women crushes India women in ODI series opener in Brisbane

Business Standard
Opting to bat, India collapsed to 100 all out in 34.2 overs with Australia pacer Megan Schutt returning an impressive five-wicket haul

Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Brisbane
Dec 05 2024

India put up a dismal show with the bat as Australia stamped their superiority over the visitors with a five-wicket win in the first Women's ODI here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India collapsed to 100 all out in 34.2 overs with Australia pacer Megan Schutt returning an impressive five-wicket haul.

Australia did experience a minor stutter in the run chase, when Renuka Thakur struck twice in the same over, before coasting to victory in 16.2 overs.

Debutant opener Georgia Voll (46 not out off 42 balls) produced a measured knock to ensure a comfortable win. Her effort included a six off Renuka in the cow corner region.

 

Her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (35 off 29 balls) was the aggressor in their 48-run stand, smashing six fours in a row, four of those coming off Renuka and two off debutant pacer Titas Sadhu.

The second ODI will be played at the Allan Border Field here on December 8.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who batted at number five, top-scored for India with a 23 off 42 balls.

Opting to bat, India failed to get off the blocks, losing the openers in the first seven overs. Priya Punia (3 off 17), playing in place of the dropped Shafali Verma, looked totally out of sorts in her comeback game.

Smriti Mandha (8 off 9) was caught behind, chasing a wide outswinger from Schutt. Punia, in her attempt to break the shackles, was caught at backward point off Schutt.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (23 off 42) was trapped in front by pacer Annabel Sutherland. Rodrigues looked comfortable in the middle until she was bowled by Kim Grath as she tried to run a delivery down to the third man.

From 62 for three, India were all out for 100 in 34.2 overs. Their last three batters got out with the score reading 100 on the board.

Schutt completed her maiden five wicket haul by castling Priya Mishra.

It was a batting performance to forget for India.

Brief Scores:  India Women: 100 all out in 34.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Megan Schutt 5/19).

Australia 102/5 in 16.2 overs (Georgia Voll 46 not out; Renuka Thakur 3/45).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dec 05 2024

