India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit's press conference to begin shortly

The Indian cricket team aims to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series against Australia, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when the two teams meet on Friday for a Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. On the eve of the India vs. Australia 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma is set to address media persons in Adelaide.
This will be Rohit Sharma's first press conference after being white-washed at home. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in the first Test as Rohit was on paternity break.
Rohit's return to India's Playing 11 is set to bolster the batting line-up, but at what position he will bat will be a talking point in the press conference in Australia.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul briefed the media on November 4 that he just want to be part of India's Playing 11 no matter what would be his batting position.
A parallel journey Down Under
KL Rahul sees a younger version of himself in 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. On his maiden tour to Australia, Jaiswal’s current circumstances mirror Rahul’s own experiences during his first trip Down Under a decade ago.
Back in the 2014-15 series, a young Rahul debuted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at No. 6, managing just 3 and 1 in his two innings. Yet, what followed in Sydney was nothing short of redemption: a scintillating 110 as an opener in only his second match. It was a coming-of-age performance that announced Rahul’s arrival on the big stage.
The hour that eased nerves
Despite his success in Sydney, Rahul faced his share of nerves. In the second innings of that match, where he scored 16, a crucial hour-long partnership with then senior opener Murali Vijay became a moment of learning and comfort. That time in the middle, under Vijay’s watchful eye, helped Rahul find his footing and confidence.
"That innings of 16 may not appear significant on paper, but the time I spent with Vijay bhai was invaluable. It calmed my nerves," Rahul had once remarked.
Playing mentor to Jaiswal
Fast forward to 2024, Rahul is now in Vijay’s shoes, offering guidance to Jaiswal. The duo’s camaraderie shone brightly in Perth, where they stitched together a record-breaking Indian opening partnership of 201 in the second innings. While Jaiswal dazzled with a classy century, Rahul’s steady 77 laid the foundation.
"I saw shades of myself in him – how I was 10 years ago, opening the batting for the first time," Rahul admitted. “The doubts, the nerves, the self-questioning—it’s all a part of the process. The best you can do is slow things down, take a few deep breaths, and trust your game.”
The next pin-up boy of Indian cricket
Jaiswal’s century in Perth has already garnered accolades, positioning him as Indian cricket’s next rising star. Rahul’s mentorship is proving instrumental in helping Jaiswal navigate this pivotal phase. Just as Vijay’s presence had steadied him a decade ago, Rahul is now ensuring that Jaiswal steps forward with clarity and confidence.
"It’s a beautiful feeling to see someone as talented as Jaiswal take his first steps in international cricket," Rahul added. “I only hope I can guide him as well as I was guided back then."
Rohit Sharma press conference live date and time
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), Rohit Sharma's press conference will begin at 12 noon today.
Rohit Sharma press conference live streaming and telecast
The live streaming of Rohit's press conference will be available on Star Sports' YouTube channel and Disney+Hotstar. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
11:52 AM
Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: PC in less than 10 minutes
The press conference of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for the second Test at Adelaide is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST, i.e., eight minutes later.
11:40 AM
Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Will the skipper demote himself in batting order?
Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to address his batting position during the press conference today and the as the return of Gill and Rahul's form has caused a wide debate ahead of the second Test.
11:25 AM
India's possible playing 11 for second Test
India's probable playing 11 for second Test:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Rohit Sharma
- KL Rahul
- Virat Kohli
- Shubman Gill
- Rishabh Pant
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Washingon Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja
- Harshit Rana
- Md Siraj
- Jasprit Bumrah
11:10 AM
IND W vs AUS W, 1st ODI: Cricket live action update
Apart from men's tussling it out in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the moement, the women's team have kicked-offthier ODI series from Thursday with 1st ODI at Brisbane.
At the moement batting first, India women has added 58 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of 17 overs mark. Harmanpreet Kaur (16 not-out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (4 not-out) are at the crease.
11:05 AM
Rahul to play as floater
Indian batter KL Rahul attended a press conference on Wednesday, where he revealed that he just wants to be the part of playing 11 and is even ready to play the role of floater if team requires.
10:50 AM
India's Adelaide nightmares
India will be a little nervous in the second Test as when they last time visited Adelaide for a day-night Test, Australia bundled them out on their lowest Test score of 36.
10:36 AM
Is Mitchell Marsh is fit to play Adelaide Test?
Premier Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is confident that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will bowl in the second Test against India, but added that he would jump at the opportunity to bowl some additional overs if the all-rounder misses out.
Marsh's fitness has been a major concern for the hosts in the lead up to the pink ball Test, starting Friday. The 33-year-old had felt discomfort after bowling 19.3 overs in the opening Test, which Australia lost by 295 runs at Perth.
Australia have also drafted uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad as a cover but it seems Marsh will retain his spot in the playing XI.
"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl," Lyon told reporters on Wednesday.
"I'm not concerned about Bison's fitness if I'm being honest. He's been brilliant for us since he's come back in. He came back in that game in Leeds during the Ashes and has really dominated, so got full confidence in Bison. Happy to bowl his overs."
10:23 AM
Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Rahul on opening the innings for India
Rahul doesn't deny that self doubts could creep in time and again but he has tried to preach Jaiswal what he practices.
"I am not saying I don't have all these thoughts, I do. But having been there, I know what I need to do to get past those doubts and thoughts you have in your head. And so whatever I told Jaiswal was what I have myself practiced," he said.
Rahul felt that once he had played around 40 balls, Jaiswal seemed more and more confident about his game.
"Once he got past those first 30-40 balls, he started feeling more confident, he was seeing the ball really well and batted beautifully," he said.
10:14 AM
Rohit Sharma press conference live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India captain Rohit Sharma's press conference today.
