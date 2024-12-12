Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Momentum is with Australia after win at Adelaide - Gavaskar

IND vs AUS: Momentum is with Australia after win at Adelaide - Gavaskar

Australia levelled the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1 with a 10-wicket win in the day-night Test after losing the first Test at Perth by 295 runs.

Sunil Gavaskars, Sunil, Gavaskars

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskars speaks during the release of former cricketer Solly Adam's biography titled 'Solly Adam - Beyond Boundaries', in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Brisbane
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Australia will have the momentum in the third Test against India starting on Saturday thanks to their victory in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide last week.

Australia levelled the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1 with a 10-wicket win in the day-night Test after losing the first Test at Perth by 295 runs.

"The momentum that the Indian team got in Perth was lost during the 10-day gap. Now, the momentum is with Australia because they have won this Test match," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"After the Adelaide Test, a few days later, you are playing at The Gabba. So, the momentum is now with the Australian team," he added.  ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11: What changes could both teams make?

 

Speaking to the same channel, former spinner Harbhajan Singh said India should try to play their best cricket to register a win at the 'Gabba' before travelling to more favourable venues in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Their best chances will be, I think, in Sydney and Melbourne. Anyway, if you play your best cricket at The Gabba and win there, then you will definitely win one match out of Melbourne or Sydney," Harbhajan said.

More From This Section

India vs Australia Test series

IND vs AUS Test series smashes viewership records on Star Sports network

Sachin Tendulkar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan

ISPL auction: Check costliest player, sold players' full list, their salary

India vs Australia, India cricket team

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11: What changes could both teams make?

Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, Bihar

Bihar govt transfers Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to BCA; revamp set for 2027

Nathan McSweeney

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: McSweeney hopes to throw a few punches at Bumrah

He said India have the ability to make a comeback into the series despite the heavy loss in Adelaide.

"The equality of the first two Tests shows that both teams have the ability to come back. Australia has come back; now maybe it's India's turn to turn the tables," he said.

The owner of 711 international wickets too agreed that the long interval between the first and second Test resulted in India losing the momentum.

"This series is tough because both teams have had losses. What happened with Australia in Perth, maybe they didn't expect it. And what happened with India in Adelaide, maybe India also didn't expect it.

"Although there was a very long gap in the middle between the two Tests, sometimes such a gap spoils the momentum, and it happened here," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rohit sharma, rohit

Rohit Sharma must open if he has to throw the first punch: Ravi Shastri

Marnus Labuschagne

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Entire Australian top-order is under pressure - Warner

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit should focus on first 20 runs, says Pujara

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Siraj fined, Head penalised for heated exchange in Adelaide

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 full schedule

WTC 2024 points table: IND, NZ, AUS, SA rankings, scenarios for WTC final

Topics : Test Cricket India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon