Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023

India cricket team suffered a major blow just ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka as all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Such is the magnitude of Axar's injury that he could be ruled out of the India vs Australia ODI series as well. He is also a doubtful starter for ODI World Cup (CWC 2023) in India





ALSO READ: Asia Cup final: IND vs SL Playing 11 live toss weather forecast streaming Quadriceps injuries take time to heal, and it could take Axar two to three weeks to recover, making him a doubtful starter for the World Cup.

Axar sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

BCCI, in a press statement, said that Washington Sundar will replace Axar in the India squad for the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 17).





ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka final: What happened when two teams played in finals? "Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. The men's Selection Committee has named Mr. Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

How serious is Axar Patel's injury?

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown; hence, bowling all-rounder Washington, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

More than the swelling on his forearm, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

"Even if it's not a tear and maybe a strain, it would take two weeks to heal. Yesterday, one saw on TV that Axar had a strapping on his thigh, indicating that the quadriceps strain was bothering him. If it's not a Grade 2 tear, he could still play the World Cup, but it depends on the extent of injuries. But it's good to know, he has not sustained any forearm fracture," a source in the know of things said.

Washington Sundar's ODI stats

Washington, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.