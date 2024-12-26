Business Standard

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri backs India to win the Boxing Day Test at MCG

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri backs India to win the Boxing Day Test at MCG

Shastri added that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is 'almost single-handedly' responsible for the visitors keeping the series levelled at 1-1.

India cricket team

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Melbourne
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:19 AM IST

Former coach Ravi Shastri has backed India to win the Boxing Day Test, saying the visitors have exploited Australia's "brittle" top order to have their "nose ahead" in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shastri added that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is "almost single-handedly" responsible for the visitors keeping the series levelled at 1-1.

"I think India would take this, the way the series is poised. Any overseas team being 1-1, especially with the games being in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, they would take this.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

"Going 1-1 into Boxing Day is the best case scenario. I would say India have their nose ahead," Shastri told news.com.au.

 

Australia's top order comprising Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne have been unable to score against Bumrah.

it has have forced them to hand a debut to teenage sensation Sam Konstas while dropping rookie opener Nathan McSweeney.

"It's been pretty brittle. When you look at this Australian line-up, it's been a long time since I've seen an Australian line-up where the top order is that brittle. India have exploited that and continue to exploit it, Shastri said.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has also largely struggled for runs. In the last year, Labuschagne, Marsh, Khawaja and Steve Smith all had average less than 30 in Test cricket.

"India is 1-1 in the series and that man (Bumrah) has almost single-handedly got India into that position, Shastri said.

"As far as Konstas goes, I think he's very refreshing. He's got flair, he's got flamboyance. But Test cricket is Test cricket. His technique will tighten up and he will be the future for Australia."  Check India vs Australia 4th Test full online scorecard here  Shastri feels McSweeney was unfortunate to have been axed after just three Tests.

"McSweeney was very unfortunate. He did the hard yards but he's a middle order batsman. I see him travelling to Sri Lanka when the Australian team go there and rebuild his career from there.

"But I think it's a good move getting Konstas in because you need someone who can take the attack to the Indian team, because the punches were coming from nowhere."  India have won the last two series in Australia and now have the opportunity to become only the third touring side to win three consecutive series Down Under, joining the West Indies (1984/85, 1988/89, 1992/93) and South Africa (2008/09, 2012/13, 2016/17).

"Massive. No team has done that in a long time. Australia hammers sides when they come here. For India to pull off three on the trot will be something special. 

"But they'll have to play good cricket. I see Australia coming hard in this Test match, especially with the bowlers. It's the batting that'll be the challenge for Australia more than anything else."  Shastri feels India has come to Australia with a strong intent to win.

"India have come here to win, they haven't come here to fill in the numbers. Even when I was the coach, our mantra was to play extremely hard, fair and to win.

"You have to think of a method to beat Australia and not just compete. You've got to plan properly, how to take your 20 wickets. India have done that and been very aggressive.

"They've been in the face of Australia and give as good as they get. It's been entertaining and feisty stuff. The first day of the Boxing Day Test will determine which way the series will go," he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs Australia Ravi Shastri India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:19 AM IST

