Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 03:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Of Australian team and its warm tradition of family get-together at MCG

Of Australian team and its warm tradition of family get-together at MCG

There was Pat Cummins' wife Becky and Mitch Marsh's better half Greta, and they were seen enjoying some light moments along with their children.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Press Trust of India Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Families do keep elite sportsmen grounded in every sense of the world.

Twenty four hours prior to the start of a high-octane Boxing Day Test, the gargantuan MCG resembled an annual function of a nursery school, with families of Australian cricketers joining them for a customary stroll of the G and savour the traditional Turkey roast.

There was Pat Cummins' wife Becky and Mitch Marsh's better half Greta, and they were seen enjoying some light moments along with their children.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

Steve Smith had his father Peter for company while Andrew McDonald's teenager son Ollie was seen taking throwdowns at an adjacent net alongside Travis Head.

 

Sam Konstas' family has flown in from Sydney to see him wear the Baggy Green for the first time on Thursday.

Also Read

IND vs AUS 4th Test

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: Coin toss at 4:30 AM IST on Boxing Day

Jasprit Bumrah

ICC Test ranking: Bumrah reaches bowling pinnacle as Boxing Day drama looms

IND vs AUS 4th Test

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Melbourne pitch report, India's key stats at MCG

Mitchell Starc

Boxing Day Test: Pujara highlights Starc's Impact, India's bowling concerns

IND vs AUS at MCG

What is Boxing Day Test? India, Australia's Test record at MCG | IND vs AUS

The kids ran around with their fathers, who didn't want to miss even a second of this precious family time, which is a rarity for international cricketers mostly living out of their suitcases.

"It's great. We spend probably more time on the road than we do at home. So this is kind of a big extended family and at the moment it's chaos. It feels like there's, I don't know, on average probably two kids per person.

"So there's about 30 or 40 kids running around between the staff and the players. It's great fun," Cummins looked very chilled when asked how special the gathering is.

Cummins said that before his big day, teenager Konstas was being made to feel at home, making him a part of all the fun, frolic and festivities on Christmas.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test full online scorecard here

"Yeah he's great, just quite relaxed, good fun, happy to take the, you know, roll along with the jokes and take the mickey out of himself and others. We just always encourage him to be himself.

"He seems relatively like he's got a good head on his shoulders for a 19-year-old, so we're there backing him up. That's a growing cricket family, just give us an insight on how special it is to have everyone together today," Cummins said.

Talking about a big extended family, Cummins said how all the wives and partners got along nicely to create a very happy environment.

"All the partners get on so well. This year we haven't had as many partners travelling (for matches) because everyone has got young ones at home. But they all come together for the Melbourne and Sydney Test.

"It's always a great time of year, so we'll go off to Christmas lunch after this and all the kids have got presents this morning and running around and hyper, so it's absolute chaos but it's awesome," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

South Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live timing, and streaming

Vinod Kambli

Maha govt announces Rs 5L aid for cricketer Vinod Kambli, assures support

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming

Australia

IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing 11, Travis Head fit to play

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:13 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon