ICC Test ranking: Bumrah reaches bowling pinnacle as Boxing Day drama looms

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace maestro, received a monumental boost ahead of the Boxing Day Test, equalling Ravichandran Ashwin's record for the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian player in the ICC Rankings for Bowlers. With a staggering 904 rating points, Bumrah stands atop the world, consolidating his dominance in the cricketing arena.
The achievement follows Bumrah’s sensational performance in the drawn third Test at Brisbane, where his fiery 9/94 propelled him into cricketing history. As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifts to Melbourne, Bumrah has a golden opportunity to surpass Ashwin’s mark, a record the legendary spinner set in December 2016.
The Chase Behind Bumrah
South Africa’s pace sensation Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australia’s ever-reliable Josh Hazlewood (852) trail Bumrah in second and third place respectively. However, the Indian spearhead has widened the gap, reaffirming his position as the world’s premier fast bowler.
|ICC Test Rankings
|Pos
|Team
|Players
|Rating
|Career Best Rating
|1
|India
|JaspritBumrah
|904
|904 v Australia at Brisbane 2024
|2
|South Africa
|Kagiso Rabada
|856
|902 v Australia at Gqeberha 2018
|3
|Australia
|Josh Hazlewood
|852
|864 v India at Bengaluru 2017
|4
|Australia
|Pat Cummins
|822
|914 v England at Old Trafford 2019
|5
|India
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|789
|904 v England at Mumbai 2016
|6
|New Zealand
|Matt Henry
|782
|782 v England at Hamilton 2024
|7
|Australia
|Nathan Lyon
|770
|801 v New Zealand at Christchurch 2024
|8
|Sri Lanka
|Prabath Jayasuriya
|768
|801 v New Zealand at Galle 2024
|9
|Pakistan
|Noman Ali
|759
|759 v England at Rawalpindi 2024
|10
|India
|Ravindra Jadeja
|755
|899 v Australia at Ranchi 2017
Australia’s Travis Head continues his meteoric rise in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters, climbing to fourth place with 825 points. The charismatic left-hander dazzled in the ongoing series against India, smashing an electrifying 152 at the Gabba to back up his century in Adelaide.
While Head is catching up, England's duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876), along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson (867), still hold the top three positions. Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s commanding century at the Gabba has propelled him back into the top-10, marking his resurgence.
Jadeja Rules the All-Rounder Chart
India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains the undisputed king of all-rounders with 424 rating points. His consistent brilliance continues to underline his importance in India’s Test setup. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also made strides, reclaiming his spot in the all-rounder top-10 after his all-round heroics of four wickets and a vital 42 runs at Brisbane. Check Latest news on Champions Trophy 2025 here
|Bumrah Test wickets in different countries
|Host Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|in Australia
|2018-2024
|10
|20
|362.5
|99
|909
|53
|6/33
|9/86
|17.15
|2.5
|41
|3
|in England
|2018-2022
|9
|17
|357
|86
|972
|37
|5/64
|9/110
|26.27
|2.72
|57.8
|2
|in India
|2021-2024
|12
|23
|278.5
|68
|808
|47
|6/45
|9/91
|17.19
|2.89
|35.5
|2
|in New Zealand
|2020-2020
|2
|4
|61.4
|12
|190
|6
|3/62
|5/101
|31.66
|3.08
|61.6
|0
|in South Africa
|2018-2024
|8
|15
|265.3
|48
|789
|38
|6/61
|8/86
|20.76
|2.97
|41.9
|3
|in West Indies
|2019-2019
|2
|4
|49.1
|15
|120
|13
|6/27
|7/58
|9.23
|2.44
|22.6
|2