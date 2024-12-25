Business Standard

ICC Test ranking: Bumrah reaches bowling pinnacle as Boxing Day drama looms

ICC Test ranking: Bumrah reaches bowling pinnacle as Boxing Day drama looms

Bumrah achieved the joint-highest rating ever by an Indian player, equalling the record held by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC Ranking for bowlers

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace maestro, received a monumental boost ahead of the Boxing Day Test, equalling Ravichandran Ashwin's record for the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian player in the ICC Rankings for Bowlers. With a staggering 904 rating points, Bumrah stands atop the world, consolidating his dominance in the cricketing arena.
 
The achievement follows Bumrah’s sensational performance in the drawn third Test at Brisbane, where his fiery 9/94 propelled him into cricketing history. As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifts to Melbourne, Bumrah has a golden opportunity to surpass Ashwin’s mark, a record the legendary spinner set in December 2016. 
 
 
The Chase Behind Bumrah
 
South Africa’s pace sensation Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australia’s ever-reliable Josh Hazlewood (852) trail Bumrah in second and third place respectively. However, the Indian spearhead has widened the gap, reaffirming his position as the world’s premier fast bowler. 
ICC Test Rankings
Pos Team Players Rating Career Best Rating
1 India JaspritBumrah 904 904 v Australia at Brisbane 2024
2 South Africa Kagiso Rabada 856 902 v Australia at Gqeberha 2018
3 Australia Josh Hazlewood 852 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017
4 Australia Pat Cummins 822 914 v England at Old Trafford 2019
5 India Ravichandran Ashwin 789 904 v England at Mumbai 2016
6 New Zealand Matt Henry 782 782 v England at Hamilton 2024
7 Australia Nathan Lyon 770 801 v New Zealand at Christchurch 2024
8 Sri Lanka Prabath Jayasuriya 768 801 v New Zealand at Galle 2024
9 Pakistan Noman Ali 759 759 v England at Rawalpindi 2024
10 India Ravindra Jadeja 755 899 v Australia at Ranchi 2017

  Travis Head Shines Bright Among Batters
 
  Australia’s Travis Head continues his meteoric rise in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters, climbing to fourth place with 825 points. The charismatic left-hander dazzled in the ongoing series against India, smashing an electrifying 152 at the Gabba to back up his century in Adelaide.
 
While Head is catching up, England's duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876), along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson (867), still hold the top three positions. Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s commanding century at the Gabba has propelled him back into the top-10, marking his resurgence.
 
Jadeja Rules the All-Rounder Chart
  
  India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains the undisputed king of all-rounders with 424 rating points. His consistent brilliance continues to underline his importance in India’s Test setup. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also made strides, reclaiming his spot in the all-rounder top-10 after his all-round heroics of four wickets and a vital 42 runs at Brisbane.  Check Latest news on Champions Trophy 2025 here 
Bumrah Test wickets in different countries
Host Country Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w
in Australia 2018-2024 10 20 362.5 99 909 53 6/33 9/86 17.15 2.5 41 3
in England 2018-2022 9 17 357 86 972 37 5/64 9/110 26.27 2.72 57.8 2
in India 2021-2024 12 23 278.5 68 808 47 6/45 9/91 17.19 2.89 35.5 2
in New Zealand 2020-2020 2 4 61.4 12 190 6 3/62 5/101 31.66 3.08 61.6 0
in South Africa 2018-2024 8 15 265.3 48 789 38 6/61 8/86 20.76 2.97 41.9 3
in West Indies 2019-2019 2 4 49.1 15 120 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2
 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

