England vs Australia 4th ODI: Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

England and Australia will face each other in the fourth one-day international (ODI) of the ongoing series on Friday, September 27, at Lord’s. The England cricket team, with the help of a maiden ODI ton from their stand-in skipper Harry Brook and a little help from the rain gods, defeated Australia in the third ODI by 46 runs (DLS method) and kept the series alive, with the latter still leading 2-1.

The loss marked the end of Australia’s 14-match undefeated streak in ODI cricket, which started back on October 16, 2023, during the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka. It was also the second-highest overall winning streak in ODIs, with Australia also holding the number one spot with a 21-match winning streak back in 2003. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Riding high on confidence, the hosts will seek to win the match, level the series at 2-2, and force the visitors to play the winner-takes-all fifth match of the series. However, while the English batting shone, their bowlers still lacked consistency. Keeping that in mind, skipper Brook could look to bring Reece Topley back into the squad in place of Brydon Carse for the fourth ODI.

Meanwhile, despite leading the series, the visitors Australia will hope to win the series with one match to spare by winning the fourth ODI on Friday. Skipper Mitchell Marsh, who rested attacking opener Travis Head in the third ODI , might bring the southpaw back into the playing 11 in place of Cameron Green to strengthen their batting line-up further.

England vs Australia 4th ODI Playing 11

England Playing 11 (probables): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts

Australia Playing 11 (probables): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia head-to-head in ODI

In head-to-head records in ODIs between England and Australia, the Aussie side has emerged victorious on 90 occasions, while the English side has 63 wins in their pocket.

Total matches: 158

158 England won: 63

63 Australia won: 90

90 No result: 3

3 Tied: 2

England and Australia full squads

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood

Australia squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England vs Australia 4th ODI live toss timing, streaming, and telecast details

When will the England vs Australia 4th ODI match take place?



The England vs Australia 4th ODI match will be held on Friday, September 27.

At what time will the England vs Australia 4th ODI live toss take place on September 27?



The live toss for the England vs Australia 4th ODI on September 27 will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 4th ODI start on September 27?



The England vs Australia 4th ODI on September 27 will begin at 5 PM IST at Lord’s, London.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 4th ODI International match in India?



The live telecast of the 4th ODI match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 4th ODI match in India?



The live streaming of the 4th ODI between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.