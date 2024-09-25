Business Standard
Shakib Al Hasan is eligible for selection: Bangladesh coach Hathurusinghe

Shakib had suffered a finger injury during the game in Chennai while facing India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second game is scheduled to start on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan

Press Trust of India Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Wednesday said Shakib Al Hasan is available for the second Test against India, downplaying concerns around his fitness owing to an injury that he picked up in the opening game.
Shakib had suffered a finger injury during the game in Chennai while facing India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second game is scheduled to start on Friday.
The 37-year-old spin all-rounder was introduced into the attack quite late and he bowled only 21 overs in two Indian innings.
"At the moment, I haven't heard from my physio or from anyone. He is still eligible for selection," Hathurusinghe said after the team's first training session in Kanpur.
 
The coach praised Shakib for putting up a great fight against the quality Indian attack in the second innings, in which he scored 25 off 56 balls. In the first innings, he was the top-scorer for the visitors, adding 32 off and 64 balls.
However, Shakib's form, of late, has not been great. He did not score heavily in Pakistan where Bangladesh cherished a historic Test sereis win. He could only manage 15, 2 and 21 not out during his three outings.

Even in the preceding first-class and T20 matches against different opponents, his score read 12, 0, 36, 4, 1, 24, 2.
However, Hathurusinghe said he was not overtly concerned about Shakib's performance with the bat.
"I am not upset about his performance. Our overall performance, we could have done better. I am sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he is capable of.
"He batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on, not because of lack of pride. It's the sheer quality of the opposition," he said, backing the veteran player.
Hathurusinghe also reiterated that the visitors are not worried about their security despite the poltical upheavel and resultant violence back home that has been criticised in India.
"We have no concern about the security. We trust that the Indian board is looking after that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

