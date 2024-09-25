Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Will Virat Kohli reignite against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test?

IND vs BAN: Will Virat Kohli reignite against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test?

After disappointing scores of 6 and 17 in the two innings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, the star batter was left frustrated.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Making a return to Test cricket after a long time, Virat Kohli didn’t seem to be in fine touch when he took the pitch against Bangladesh in India’s 1st Test at Chennai.

Virat failing to perform in Chennai
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After disappointing scores of 6 and 17 in the two innings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, the star batter was left frustrated. Virat has had a decent record against Bangladesh and will be eager to bounce back in the 2nd Test in Kanpur.

Starting on September 27, India will look to complete a whitewash in the Test series.
 

Virat Kohli vs BAN in Tests - 

Virat Kohli in Tests vs Bangladesh
  Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
Against Bangladesh 2015-2024 7 11 1 460 204 46 676 68.04 2 0 1 51 1

If there is any batter who makes a comeback when people least expect it, it’s the 37-year-old who has produced brilliant knocks for the national team.

More From This Section

Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi returns to 15-member squad for 1st Test

India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala Highlights

Surge in ticket prices for India vs England Test at Lord's next summer

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic- Twitter)

Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to be released from India squad for Irani Cup


Virat Kohli in Tests (2024) - 

Virat Kohli in Tests (2024)
Runs Mins BF 4s 6s SR Pos Dismissal Inns Opposition Ground Start Date
46 103 59 6 1 77.96 4 caught 2 v South Africa Cape Town 03/01/24
12 13 11 2 0 109.09 4 caught 4 v South Africa Cape Town 03/01/24
6 9 6 0 0 100 4 caught 1 v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24
17 43 37 2 0 45.94 4 lbw 3 v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24

 Virat Kohli Test form in 2024

Kohli has played in two Tests this year so far, with the first one coming back in January against South Africa. Since then, this was his first start for India in Tests this year, which partly explains his inconsistency with the bat.
 
Kohli has been coming in at number 4 in Tests for India, with Shubman Gill taking the number 3 spot. Kohli missed out on a fine knock last time as a wrong LBW decision wasn’t reviewed by him in the 2nd innings, which eventually saw him walking back to the pavilion on the day.

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh Test

Who scored the most Test runs on Indian soil in the current IND, BAN squad?

Virat Kohli

India vs Bangladesh 2024: Three things to know ahead of Test series

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

'We've come a long way,' Virat Kohli ends rift with Gautam Gambhir

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Why Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a big role in turning cricket around: Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli

Anuj Rawat credits Virat Kohli's advice for success in Delhi Premier League

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon