Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Stokes lauds BCCI for great job on Rehan's visa issue

Ahmed, the spinner of Pakistani descent, had a single-entry visa upon arrival in Rajkot but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the start of the third Test against India

Rehan Ahmed, Ben Stokes, Joe Root

England spinner Rehan Ahmed stopped at Rajkot airport due to visa issue. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Rajkot
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed relief after young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issue was sorted in quick time due to the intervention of the Indian government and the BCCI.
Ahmed, the spinner of Pakistani descent, had a single-entry visa upon arrival in Rajkot but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the start of the third Test against India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly," Stokes said ahead of the third Test.
"We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," he added.
Earlier, before the start of the series, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir also faced visa issue and arrived in Hyderabad on the third day of the first Test.
Stokes praised Ahmed for handling the situation well.
"There was no thoughts about not playing him this week, the great thing about youth is that they just take everything in their stride," he said.
"He handled a situation that could've affected quite a lot of people in a different way, very well for such a young kid. Rehan, in the Test matches that he has played, he has done very well and he has solved everything that we have asked him," Stokes added.

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

Retaining the Cup appealed me the most: Ben Stokes explains his ODI return

India vs England 1st test: Captan Ben Stokes opens up on his knee surgery

Ben Stokes: Will think hard about ODI future after the knee surgery

Ben Stokes has changed cricket in a lot of respects, says Ollie Pope

Australia wicketkeeper Carey equals record with 8 catches in an innings

ICC Rankings: Nabi ends Shakib Al Hasan's long reign as top ODI all-rounder

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rajkot pitch report, stats, win and loss records

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jadeja feels England are not difficult to beat

Yuvraj joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ben Stokes Rajkot Test Cricket India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon