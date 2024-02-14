IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rajkot pitch report, stats, win and loss records

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium also known as Khandheri Cricket Ground in Rajkot, will host the third Test between India and England, starting Thursday, February 15. The pitch is once again the talk of the town as England have picked two seamers for a match for the first time in this five-match series.

Ben Stokes on Rajkot wicket for IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes, who will be appearing in his 100th Test, said that the team had taken a bit of knowledge from 2016 when they played a match here and put on a lot of runs. Stokes had scored a century in that match as well. He felt that it would be a flat wicket and that is why they went with Mark Wood as an extra seamer instead of playing with three spinners.





Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming “It looks a bit platey but I think it’s a good wicket. Bringing in an extra seamer is the option we’ve gone with because we think it’s going to give us the best chance of winning this week,” Stokes said in the pre-match press conference.

India vs England 3rd Test Pitch Report

Rajkot is a good batting wicket if the batters apply their skills. A lot of runs have been scored at this venue in the two international Tests and also the domestic cricket.

The early images of the wicket available a day before the start of the Test suggest that it will be a flat wicket with even covering of grass to keep it bound for the initial few days.

Ravindra Jadeja on Rajkot pitch for 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja, India’s premier all-rounder, whose home ground is Rajkot, further strengthened that belief saying that it is a good flat wicket which will break as the match progresses.

“The wicket behaves differently in every game. This wicket looks good. Sometimes it stays flat, sometimes it turns, sometimes it plays well for two days and then turns. I believe it will play well first and then slowly it will break and the ball will turn", said Jadeja.

Rajkot: IND vs ENG 3rd Test key stats

Only two Tests have been played at this ground so far and India has won one and drawn another. They beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in 2018 while in 2016, they had to settle for a draw against England. In both matches, the team winning the toss decided to bat first.

Match Won by Team Batting First- 1

Match Won by Team Batting Second -0

Highest First Innings Total- 649/9 Declared by India vs West Indies, 2018

Lowest First Innings Total- 181 by West Indies vs India, 2018

Highest Second Innings Total- 260/3 Declared by England vs India, 2016

Lowest Second Innings Total- 196 by West Indies vs India, 2018

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium win-loss Record

India has a 50 per cent winning record as they have won one and drawn another of the two matches played at this venue in Rajkot. England has played only one match here and they were able to draw it.