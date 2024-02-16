IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why will England start at 5-0 in their first innings?

England was given a five-run advantage over India on Friday during the second day of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Courtesy of this, England will start at 5-0 even without facing a ball in their first innings.

Why will England have a five-run advantage?

India was fined five penalty runs as R Ashwin, in the 102nd over during the first session of Day 2, ran in the middle of the pitch and then argued with the umpire Joel Wilson, who had no hesitation in awarding the punishment for the infringement.

This was the second instance when an Indian batter ran on the middle of the wicket. On Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja also ran on the middle of the pitch. The first instance was counted as a warning and the second was punished with five penalty runs.

What is MCC law on unfair play?



According to section 41.14.1, which comes under unfair play, of the rules laid down by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of and arbiter for the game of cricket globally, it is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch.

"The striker must leave the protected area as soon as possible after entering it to play or play at the ball. If either umpire determines that a batter is on the field without a valid reason, the batter will be considered to be causing avoidable damage."

The law further states that a team will also be given "a first and final warning," valid for the duration of the inning. The batting team will be assessed a five-run penalty if any team member commits the same offence again during the innings.

Has this happened before?

In 2016, during the Indore Test against New Zealand. Jadeja was the guilty party when five penalty runs were awarded against India.

Other instances of five-run penalty in Test cricket involving India

In the recent history of Test cricket, India was awarded five runs as a penalty in 2022 in a Test against Bangladesh where a fielder threw the ball at the striker's end and the ball ended up hitting the helmets used by fielding teams. The fielding team usually keep helmets behind the keeper to avoid direct contact with the ball.

Generally, five penalty runs are awarded to a team due to infringement on the field or a bowler running on the pitch during the end of the runup.