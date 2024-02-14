India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India vs England Playing 11 prediction for 3rd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sarfaraz will replace Shreyas Iyer in the India Playing 11 for the third Test against England. In the third match of the five-match series, India and England will lock horns on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The five-match Test series is locked at 1-1, and both teams will be eager to take the lead in Rajkot. However, India has been precarious going into the Rajkot Test. The Indian middle order lacks experience, which pushes the matchups against England's inexperienced spinners, even Stevens. According to various media reports, Sarfaraz Khan will make India's debut in Rajkot.in the India Playing 11 for the third Test against England.

There are also talks that management might hand in a debut to Dhruv Jurel as well, given wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat's poor show with the bat in the first two matches. Mohammed Siraj is also expected to return to India's XI, replacing Mukesh Kumar. There is also no update on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness, which means Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will be the three spinners in India's line-up.

3rd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson.



Check India vs England 3rd Test match details here Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England have played in 133 Tests since 1932. Overall, England holds the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 32. In India, the hosts won 23 of the 56 matches, the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19, India has won 11.

Overall

Total Matches played: 133

India won: 32

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 56

India won: 23

England won: 15

Drawn: 28



Squads of both the teams



India squad for remaining three Tests Player name Role Rohit Sharma (C ) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Washington Sundar Bowling all-rounder KL Rahul (wk) ruled out of 3rd Test due to injury Wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter KS Bharat (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicket-keeper batter R Ashwin Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja (Subject to fitness) Spin bowler Axar Patel Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler Mohd. Siraj Pacer Mukesh Kumar Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Pacer Akash Deep Left-arm pacer

England squad for Test series





England squad for five-match Test series vs India Player name Role Ben Stokes (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler James Anderson Pacer Gus Atkinson Pacer Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner Jack Leach

(Ruled out of series) Left-arm spinner Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Pacer Joe Root Batter Mark Wood Pacer



India vs England 3rd Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 3rd Test begin?

India will take on England in the 3rd Test starting February 15.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the India vs England 3rd Test.

At what time will the India vs England 3rd Test live toss occur in Rajkot?

The India vs England 3rd Test live toss will occur in Rajkot at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd Test begin in Rajkot?

The live match time of India vs England 3rd Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India for free.