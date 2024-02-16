India vs England Rajkot Test: Jadeja apologises for Sarfaraz's run out

England players celebrates the runout of Sarfaraz Khan of India during the first day of the 3rd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday apologised to Sarfaraz Khan for a "wrong call" that led to the debutant batter getting run out on day one of third Test against England.

Jadeja went on to score an unbeaten 110 off 212 balls as India reached 326 for five at stumps.

"Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97. It was my wrong call, well played," Jadeja posted on his Instagram handle.

A consistent performer on the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz had to wait years for his maiden India call-up, which came ahead of the Vizag Test.

India's most successful Test bowler, Anil Kumble, presented the Test cap to Sarfaraz in an emotional ceremony witnessed by the latter's family.











