IND vs ENG 4th Test: Jurel hopes to meet Dhoni again during Ranchi game

Jurel, who made an impressive debut in the third Test at Rajkot scoring 46 in India's first innings, has met Dhoni only once during his first year in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2021

Dhruv Jurel

Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel wants to relive his fanboy moment by meeting the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth Test against England here, starting Friday.
Jurel, who made an impressive debut in the third Test at Rajkot scoring 46 in India's first innings, has met Dhoni only once during his first year in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2021.
But the 23-year-old stumper aspires to meet Dhoni again and pick his brains as much as possible.
"It is always my dream to meet Mahi bhai. The last I met him was in IPL, but I wanted to meet him in India jersey. Whenever I spoke to him, I got to learn some things and that helped a lot in my cricket," Jurel told BCCI.TV.
"I will try to meet Mahi bhai in Ranchi and talk to him."

Jurel recollected his first meeting with Dhoni during IPL 2021.
"I was just watching him and stood up, like 'is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me'. That was the first time I interacted with MS Dhoni, so I was just pinching myself, 'Is this a dream?' I met him in 2021, I guess, my first year of IPL," he said.
"I asked him, 'can I have one photo with you' and we clicked a photo. He gave me one advice -- just go out, watch the ball and play.

Topics : MS Dhoni Ranchi Test India vs England

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

