Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

In India's Rana, Australians Mooney and Garnder and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, they have an experienced quartet which has played a lot of cricket at the highest level

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Gujarat Giants, the team that missed their skipper Beth Mooney and could not see their star players like Sneh Rana and Ashleigh Garnder perform the way they would have liked, finished at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).  

They were marred by the controversy of West Indian player Deandra Dottin not being allowed to play in the IPL. With the start of the fresh season where their skipper is back, the Giants would look to put the past on the back burner and begin a fresh season with a newer perspective. 
Strength 

The strength of the Giants is their experienced players. In India’s Rana, Australians Mooney and Garnder and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, they have an experienced quartet which has played a lot of cricket at the highest level. They also have Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol as Indian players who have played at the highest level. 

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Schedule

Match No. Date Day Match Time (IST) Venue
1 February 25, 2024 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
2 February 27, 2024 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
3 March 1, 2024 Thursday UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
4 March 3, 2024 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
5 March 6, 2024 Wednesday Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
6 March 9, 2024 Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
7 March 11, 2024 Monday Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
8 March 13, 2024 Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Weakness

The weakness of the Giants is the presence of a genuine finisher. In Gardner and Veda, they have two players who can go hard and so can Rana, but they are not pure batters, Kashveen Gautam, who they bought for a whopping Rs 2 crore, has been ruled out and thus their batting looks a bit troubled. 

Opportunity

Rana has always remained in the shows of big Indian performers. She has the skills of batting and bowling but has not reached the height her potential demands her to. It is an opportunity for Railways women to become the MVP of the team and under the guidance of her all-time mentor Mithali Raj, lift yet another trophy. 

Gujarat Giants player and their salary
Player name Salary (rupees)
Sayali Satghare 10 Lakh
Phoebe Litchfield 1 Crore
Meghna Singh 30 Lakh
Veda Krishnamurthy 30 lakh
Lauren Cheatle 30 lakh
Priya Mishra 20 Lakh
Trisha Poojitha 10 Lakh
Kathryn Bryce 10 Lakh
Mannat Kashyap 10 Lakh
Tarannum Pathan 10 Lakh
Ashleigh Gardner 3.2 Crore
Beth Mooney 2 Crore
Dayalan Hemalatha 30 lakh
Harleen Deol 40 Lakh
Laura Wolvaardt 30 lakh
Shabnam Shakil 10 Lakh
Sneh Rana 75 Lakh
Tanuja Kanwer 50 Lakh

Threat

The biggest threat for the Giants would be their underconfidence. They have all talented players, but the big names of Indian cricket like the Smriti Mandhanas, Jemiamh Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaurs are not on their roster. In terms of Aussie or world talent, they don’t have huge names like other teams do. 

They have spent far too much on players that are yet to become household names and thus they can come under pressure and get underconfident. This could be their journey from underconfidence to shining under pressure that could get them the trophy this year.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

