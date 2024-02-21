Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants, the team that missed their skipper Beth Mooney and could not see their star players like Sneh Rana and Ashleigh Garnder perform the way they would have liked, finished at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
They were marred by the controversy of West Indian player Deandra Dottin not being allowed to play in the IPL. With the start of the fresh season where their skipper is back, the Giants would look to put the past on the back burner and begin a fresh season with a newer perspective.
Strength
The strength of the Giants is their experienced players. In India’s Rana, Australians Mooney and Garnder and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, they have an experienced quartet which has played a lot of cricket at the highest level. They also have Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol as Indian players who have played at the highest level.
Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Schedule
Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Schedule
Weakness
The weakness of the Giants is the presence of a genuine finisher. In Gardner and Veda, they have two players who can go hard and so can Rana, but they are not pure batters, Kashveen Gautam, who they bought for a whopping Rs 2 crore, has been ruled out and thus their batting looks a bit troubled.
Opportunity
Rana has always remained in the shows of big Indian performers. She has the skills of batting and bowling but has not reached the height her potential demands her to. It is an opportunity for Railways women to become the MVP of the team and under the guidance of her all-time mentor Mithali Raj, lift yet another trophy.
Also Read
Threat
The biggest threat for the Giants would be their underconfidence. They have all talented players, but the big names of Indian cricket like the Smriti Mandhanas, Jemiamh Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaurs are not on their roster. In terms of Aussie or world talent, they don’t have huge names like other teams do.
They have spent far too much on players that are yet to become household names and thus they can come under pressure and get underconfident. This could be their journey from underconfidence to shining under pressure that could get them the trophy this year.