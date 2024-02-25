IND vs ENG 4th Test: Root hits 10th ton, most by any batter against India

England’s Joe Root went past legendary batters like West Indies’ Gary Sobers and Vivian Richards and Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith to become the first player in cricket history to hit 10 Test hundreds against India.

The feat was achieved at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, February 23rd when Root hit his first hundred of the five-match series against India during the first innings of the fourth Test.

Root in Elite List





Player Versus Span Mat Inns Runs Ave SR 100 50 DG Bradman (AUS) England 1928-1948 37 63 5028 89.78 58.06 19 12 SM Gavaskar (IND) West Indies 1971-1983 27 48 2749 65.45 54.27 13 7 SPD Smith (AUS) England 2010-2023 37 66 3417 56.01 54.75 12 13 JB Hobbs (ENG) Australia 1908-1930 41 71 3636 54.26 46.22 12 15 SR Tendulkar (IND) Australia 1991-2013 39 74 3630 55 59.41 11 16 KC Sangakkara (SL) Pakistan 2002-2015 23 45 2911 74.64 54.6 10 12 JE Root (ENG) India 2012-2024 29* 52 2725 59.23 55.01 10 10 With the century in Ranchi, his third in India in 27 innings, Root joined the list of great players such as Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Jack Hobbs and Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Waugh and Sobers as players with 10 or more centuries against one country in Tests.

Root’s three hundreds keep him only behind Alastair Cook among English batters with the most Test centuries in India. He has joined Andrew Strauss and Ken Barrington as English batters with three tons in India.

Most runs by an Englishman

Joe Root also reached the milestone of 19,000 international across formats with an unbeaten century. Root, who has 11.615 runs in Tests, 6,522 in ODIs and 893 in T20Is, has amassed a total of 19,030 runs across all three formats in 443 innings.