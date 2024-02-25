Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Root hits 10th ton, most by any batter against India

Root, who has 11.615 runs in Tests, 6,522 in ODIs and 893 in T20Is, has amassed a total of 19,030 runs across all three formats in 443 innings

Joe Root

Joe Root. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England’s Joe Root went past legendary batters like West Indies’ Gary Sobers and Vivian Richards and Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith to become the first player in cricket history to hit 10 Test hundreds against India.

The feat was achieved at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, February 23rd when Root hit his first hundred of the five-match series against India during the first innings of the fourth Test.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Root in Elite List

With the century in Ranchi, his third in India in 27 innings, Root joined the list of great players such as Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Jack Hobbs and Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Waugh and Sobers as players with 10 or more centuries against one country in Tests.

Player Versus Span Mat Inns Runs Ave SR 100 50
DG Bradman (AUS) England 1928-1948 37 63 5028 89.78 58.06 19 12
SM Gavaskar (IND) West Indies 1971-1983 27 48 2749 65.45 54.27 13 7
SPD Smith (AUS) England 2010-2023 37 66 3417 56.01 54.75 12 13
JB Hobbs (ENG) Australia 1908-1930 41 71 3636 54.26 46.22 12 15
SR Tendulkar (IND) Australia 1991-2013 39 74 3630 55 59.41 11 16
KC Sangakkara (SL) Pakistan 2002-2015 23 45 2911 74.64 54.6 10 12
JE Root (ENG) India 2012-2024 29* 52 2725 59.23 55.01 10 10

Root’s three hundreds keep him only behind Alastair Cook among English batters with the most Test centuries in India. He has joined Andrew Strauss and Ken Barrington as English batters with three tons in India.

Most runs by an Englishman

Joe Root also reached the milestone of 19,000 international across formats with an unbeaten century. Root, who has 11.615 runs in Tests, 6,522 in ODIs and 893 in T20Is, has amassed a total of 19,030 runs across all three formats in 443 innings.

This makes him the second-highest run-scorer among active cricketers, behind India’s Virat Kohli. Among the English batters with the most runs, he is miles ahead of anyone else with the second highest being Alastair Cook, who has aggregated 15,737 runs in 387 innings. 

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs Ave SR 100 50
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2024 522 580 86 26733 54.11 79.46 80 139
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2024 341 443 48 19030 47.86 66.36 46 104
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 376 467 25 18817 42.57 86.25 49 96
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 470 495 64 18660 43.29 86.86 47 100
KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2024 352 416 46 18023 48.71 66.09 45 96

Also Read

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Maiden five-wicket haul for Bashir

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India register biggest win, take 2-1 lead

WPL 2024: GG vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi weather: Will rain play spoilsport?

Did not expect wicket to keep so low from day two onwards: Mhambrey

Bazball is not about being arrogant but bringing the best out of team: Root

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Maiden five-wicket haul for Bashir

Topics : Joe Root Test Cricket India vs England England cricket team Alastair Cook BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon